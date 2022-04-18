SLU's Yuri Collins will transfer after leading country in assists

Yuri Collins announced he will enter the transfer portal after leading the country in assists last season and breaking several St. Louis University records along the way.

The move comes as a significant blow to SLU’s roster after the Billikens have been touted as a potential top 25 team entering the 2022-23 season.

Collins had previously announced his intent to explore NBA draft possibilities while maintaining his eligibility. He has signed with an NCAA certified agent that would allow him to return to college and play two more seasons.

A source said he will not be able to officially enter his name in the portal until Tuesday.

The point guard from St. Louis averaged 7.9 assists in 2021-22, had a SLU season-record 267 assists and recorded 19 in one game for a school mark.

He was expected to team with returning players Gibson Jimerson, Javonte Perkins, Francis Okoro, Fred Thatch Jr. and Terrence Hargrove Jr. to give the Billikens a formidable core.

Collins carried a significant load for SLU last season after Perkins was sidelined for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. His scoring increased to 11.1 points per game from 5.5 the previous season and he showed improvement with his 3-point shooting.

However, he also had trouble with turnovers and ended up leading the country with 138, leaving him with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.93-to-1.

SLU already had three scholarships available and now will have four with the immediate need for a starting point guard.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.