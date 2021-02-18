Some SLU games canceled as Atlantic 10 will start conference tourney early

The Atlantic 10 has announced that it has made a significant shift in the dates for the conference men’s basketball tournament, thus eliminating some regular-season games.

The tournament will begin March 3 to 6 in Richmond – a full week earlier than planned. However, the championship game won’t be played until March 14 in Dayton on selection Sunday.

The women’s tournament has been moved to March 10 to 14 in Richmond.

“Tipping the men’s championship on March 3 provides additional play dates and flexibility for the league to adjust to any unforeseen COVID-19 interruption,” the A-10 said in a press release. “Beginning the women’s championship on March 10 is in response to the later start of the women’s basketball postseason schedule.”

This eliminates St. Louis University’s game against George Mason on March 2 and any games that might have been added the following weekend.

The Billikens play at Dayton tomorrow night, at VCU on Tuesday night and at home against Richmond on Feb. 26. Thus, SLU would have only three remaining A-10 games to play unless a game is added Feb. 28 or March 1, said athletics director Chris May.

SLU is 11-3 overall and 4-2 in the A-10 and considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.