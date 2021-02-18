 Skip to main content
Some SLU games canceled as Atlantic 10 will start conference tourney early
Some SLU games canceled as Atlantic 10 will start conference tourney early

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship -

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 14: Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) drives to the basket during the first half of the Atlantic 10 Tournament second round college basketball game between the St Louis Billikens and the Richmond Spiders on March 14, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

 John Jones/Icon Sportswire

The Atlantic 10 has announced that it has made a significant shift in the dates for the conference men’s basketball tournament, thus eliminating some regular-season games.

The tournament will begin March 3 to 6 in Richmond – a full week earlier than planned. However, the championship game won’t be played until March 14 in Dayton on selection Sunday.

The women’s tournament has been moved to March 10 to 14 in Richmond.

“Tipping the men’s championship on March 3 provides additional play dates and flexibility for the league to adjust to any unforeseen COVID-19 interruption,” the A-10 said in a press release. “Beginning the women’s championship on March 10 is in response to the later start of the women’s basketball postseason schedule.”

This eliminates St. Louis University’s game against George Mason on March 2 and any games that might have been added the following weekend.

The Billikens play at Dayton tomorrow night, at VCU on Tuesday night and at home against Richmond on Feb. 26. Thus, SLU would have only three remaining A-10 games to play unless a game is added Feb. 28 or March 1, said athletics director Chris May.

SLU is 11-3 overall and 4-2 in the A-10 and considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

The A-10 also announced guidelines for seeding teams for the tournament due to the unbalanced number of games that will be played. The guidelines states:

“Teams above 60 percent of the median number of conference games played by all 14 teams will be seeded by conference winning percentage. Teams below that 60 percent threshold will be seeded using the NCAA NET rankings, relative to all A-10 teams.”

