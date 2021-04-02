St. Louis native McKissic will transfer to Florida

St. Louis native Brandon McKissic, a finalist for the national defensive player of the year award, announced this morning that he will transfer to Florida after playing four years at Kansas City.

The St. Louis University High product averaged 17.2 points for the Roos this season and was named the Horizon League defensive player of the year.

McKissic made the announcement on Twitter without comment, posting two photos of himself in a Florida uniform with the word "Committed."

After entering the transfer portal, McKissic announced that he would choose from SLU, Missouri, Kansas, Oregon State, Kansas State and Florida.

McKissic, who is a cousin of SLU guard Jordan Goodwin, also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He has shot 48.4% for his career, including making 38.5% of his 3-pointers.

Generally rated as a three-star recruit out of high school, McKissic garnered considerable attention upon announcing he would transfer. He scored 1,178 points at Kansas City and became known as a defensive standout.

