St. Louis U. women's soccer has built a national power with local talent

Momentum within the St. Louis University women’s soccer program was just starting to build when coach Katie Shields convinced a pair of top local recruits to visit campus, attend a game and consider the Billikens.

Emily Groark and Anna Lawler were high on her wish list several years ago. SLU lost that home game and eventually the recruits. It was a battle Shields constantly fought during the first several years of what has become a 10-season run.

“We weren’t there yet to attract players of that caliber,” Shields said. “At the beginning we had to change the perception of the program. We’d go after the best locals but couldn’t get them for a variety of reasons. Part of it was they wanted to win and felt there was something else better out there.”

However, Groark and Lawler soon transferred to SLU and became part of an ongoing influx of not only abundant but high-level St. Louis area talent that has transformed the Billikens into a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

There are 15 players from the St. Louis area on the SLU roster and seven will be starters when the Billikens play Memphis on Saturday in a first-round NCAA game at Hermann Stadium at 1 p.m. The other starters are from rural Missouri and the Kansas City area.

While Shields and her staff do not limit their recruiting areas, she said she knew long ago a successful program could be built around St. Louis talent when she started getting the best of the best.

“It was a matter of getting them,” she said. “There’s so much talent for a city this size. The 2005 and ’06 teams that were successful had a backbone of local players. There was a model; we just had to recreate it.”

Since 2014, Shields has signed 46 players from the metropolitan area. She believes that the decision of forward Maddie Pokorny of Webster Groves to play for the Billikens in 2015 was a breakthrough that started a steady and increasing flow.

Seeing local players in games extensively during the recruiting period allows the SLU coaches to fill specific needs more efficiently and also identify players they might consider sleepers.

One such player was midfielder Hannah Friedrich, who broke the program record for points in the team’s most recent game.

“You see local players so much and don’t tend to make mistakes on them,” Shields said. “You have a really good idea where they’re going to fit. Friedrich is the perfect example. She was on a small club team, not a great high school team. We’re very particular who from St. Louis we go after now. We’re very thoughtful about the fit and style.”

St. Louis area starters this season include goalkeeper Emily Puricelli (St. Joseph’s), defenders Lyndsey Heckel (Nerinx Hall) and Katie Houck (Freeburg), and midfielders Friedrich (Belleville West), Lawler (Summit), Groark (Incarnate Word) and Abbie Miller (Howell North). There are plenty of players on the bench with similar ties.

Beyond high school, many SLU players were teammates in clubs, including Miller, Lawler and Groark, who started playing together when they were 12.

They bring some of the quality that Shields has noticed is a common thread with St. Louis-raised players.

“There’s a level of grittiness to St. Louis players,” she said. “They’ll defend. They’ll work. They’ll grind. It fits us. That’s not a given everywhere in the country.”

Shields has been especially aggressive in recruiting players at Nerinx Hall, which has provided Heckel, midfielder Jess Preusser, former record-setting goalkeeper Mary Niehaus and former All-American Alli Klug.

SLU is expected to add another Nerinx Hall product in Nina Preusser, who is one of five local players reported to have committed from the Class of 2023.