Storied soccer programs SLU and Indiana to meet in NCAA second round

There has not been a decade of college soccer that has not included a high level of success by either St. Louis University or Indiana, or both.

In terms of national championships, the 1960s belonged to the Billikens and that success spilled into the ‘70s. The Hoosiers soon took over for a long stretch.

Combined, they have won 18 national championships with 10 belonging to SLU and finished as runner-up 11 times with eight of those going to Indiana. They have appeared in a cumulative 97 NCAA Tournaments.

The two most notable programs in college will go head-to-head in the NCAA Tournament second round Sunday when the Billikens (12-4-3) travel to No. 13 national seed Indiana (10-4-6) for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

“There’s definitely some tradition there between two storied programs,” SLU coach Kevin Kalish said. “I have great respect for coach (Todd) Yeagley and that staff and look forward to going there to compete.”

The teams have not played a regular-season game since 2016 and Indiana leads the all-time series 23-17-5. Both coaches played for the programs they now lead, giving them a better understanding of the tradition.

They did meet in a spring game this year that was part of the annual offseason schedule with the teams ending in a draw.

“That was a good matchup, but we try to approach every game the same,” midfielder Lane Warrington said. “It’s about us as a team and hopefully we can continue to put a good performance out.”

Warrington had just arrived at SLU after his transfer from SMU when the Billikens and Hoosiers played. The lineup has undergone considerable change since that time.

The teams will have some familiarity with each other because SLU has six players from the St. Louis area and Indiana has five.

The Hoosiers played for the national title as recently as 2020 when they lost to Marshall. That Indiana team included St. Louisan A.J. Palazzolo, who ended up transferring to SLU for his final season and last year's trip to the Elite Eight.