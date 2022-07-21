Will Bailey returns to SLU as assistant coach

Will Bailey will return to St. Louis University for his second stint as an assistant coach for Travis Ford after previously spending four seasons in the program.

Bailey was on the SLU staff from 2016 to 2020 before leaving for South Carolina to join coach Frank Martin’s staff. When Martin was hired at Massachusetts earlier this year, Bailey followed him to the Atlantic 10 program.

In the meantime, Ray Giacoletti announced his retirement after two years as a SLU assistant, creating the opening the Bailey has filled.

Bailey previously was on the staffs at La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine and Chicago State.