St. Louis University began the process of building its argument for the NCAA Tournament in the season’s opening weeks by winning its first road game at Seton Hall.
Since that time, other solid pieces have been put in place. And some detrimental moments have materialized.
Before the start of Atlantic 10 play, the Billikens will have two chances to significantly improve the résumé, starting with a game at No. 24 Houston on Sunday afternoon. One week later, they’ll play No. 10 Florida State in Sunrise, Fla.
“I think people know we’re here,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “We do have some good wins. But I think a lot of teams are like us right now that are good teams. Everyone is waiting to see how good they are. I don’t have a problem with how we’re moving along. I think we’re getting enough attention.”
By beating Seton Hall, Butler and Oregon State, SLU has recorded three wins against teams in the top 100 of the NCAA’s new NET rankings, which are replacing the RPI. The Billikens lost to Pittsburgh at a neutral site and at Southern Illinois-Carbondale by a combined seven points.
Ford doesn’t believe the Billikens have played a complete game outside the home victory against Butler. He knows a lackluster offensive effort probably won’t get the job done at Houston, which has a 22-game home win streak after rallying to defeat LSU last week.
“This could be a measuring stick, but I hesitate to say that,” Ford said. “We’ll be the underdog in those games. But it doesn’t mean you’re not a good team (if you lose) or you’ve arrived if you win. You could have a big-time incredible win and then lose a game you’re not supposed to.”
Houston won last year at Chaifetz Arena by 19 points before reaching the NCAA Tournament and winning one game. Start Rob Gray has departed, but the Cougars remain experienced and undefeated.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams and have a few good wins,” guard Jordan Goodwin said. “This is the first ranked team we’ve played, so I give respect where respect is due. It’s probably our biggest test so far. We don’t get caught up in all of that. As far as respect, any team that plays us should respect us. They look at the stats and know we’re going to defend and it’s not going to be an easy night for them.”
If one trend continues, the Billikens could find themselves in a low-scoring tussle that remains close until the final minutes. Whether playing North Alabama or Seton Hall, that has been the pattern .
They have struggled to put opponents away. A 20-something point lead against Southeast Missouri State turned into a 10-point win. First-year Division I opponent North Alabama was neck-and-neck with the Billikens midway through the second half. A 12-point lead against Oregon State turned into a three-point lead for the Beavers before SLU recovered to win.
“We’re trying to change that. We need to start blowing people out,” guard Fred Thatch said. “If you want to be a top-25 team, you can’t play down to the competition. You have to come with your ‘A’ game. But it’s going to help us in the long run because we’ve been in different situations and in close games.”
Ford felt the Billikens could have beat Oregon State by 20 points if they had simply made a respectable percentage of their 32 free throws. Or converted on many of the layups that were missed.
But those are things that have plagued the team’s offense since the start. Those are things that have kept SLU from pulling away from some opponents for more comfortable margins.
The Billikens will need to find a comfort zone at Houston much quicker than they did against Pitt in Brooklyn and at SIUC. The Cougars are No. 11 in the NET rankings, and a win would go a long way toward boosting SLU’s profile. If not, they’ll get another shot at high-level competition in a week.
“Going on the road for both games, things are going to get harder,” Goodwin said. “Calls might not go our way or they might make runs on us. … We always have OK defensive nights but we’re struggling to get things going offensively. It’s not really their defense, it’s just us not finishing in transition or staying in the offense.”