The St. Louis University men’s basketball team went to halftime Saturday night trailing by two.

And Coach Travis Ford couldn’t have been more pleased.

The Billikens ran into Duquesne buzz saw in the opening half of the Atlantic 10 Conference game at Chaifetz Arena as the visiting Dukes made their first eight 3-pointers and led by as many as 15 points.

But SLU rallied and eventually held on for the 90-85 victory.

With the win, the Billikens improve to 18-9 overall and to 10-4 in league play. They’re tied with Dayton for second place in the conference, a game back of Virginia Commonwealth. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Duquesne, which slipped to 18-9 and 8-6.

“They came out and were throwing haymakers, but we took a punch and hung in there,” Ford said. “I’m really proud of our guys and the way they responded. When an opponent is making 3’s like that, it’s easy to get deflated and feel like it’s just not your night. But we hung in and I’m proud of the way we adjusted.

“After being down 15, going to halftime down just two, we felt terrific.”

In the second half, the Billikens appeared to take control and managed to stretch their lead to 14 at 80-66 when Gibson Jimerson converted for a fastbreak basket with 5:42 to play.

But this time, it was Duquesne that rallied. The Dukes went on a 12-1 run and managed to cut the SLU lead to three at 81-78 with about 2 ½ minutes to play.

But the Billikens held on.

“In that first half, they didn’t miss,’’ said Jimerson, who made 11 of 17 from the field and finished with a season-high 28 points. “But we adjusted, switching defensively more to focus on their shooters, and that small adjustment paid off for us.”

Senior Francis Okoro, who finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds, added: “Our defense won us the game.”

It was Okoro’s sixth double-double of the season.

SLU shot a season-best 58.7 percent from the field and the 90 points is a season-high in A-10 play. The Bills scored a season-high 70 points in the paint; their previous best this season was 50 against Murray State and Tennessee State.

SLU also got big games from Javon Pickett, who came off the bench to score 15, and Yuri Collins, who had 13 points to go along with nine assists.

The game was strange one statistically as Duquesne made its first eight 3-pointers and finished the game 15 of 29 from long range. The Billikens, by contrast, connected on just 1 of 6 from distance.

But it was that 3-pointer from Jimerson with 13:19 to play that gave SLU a 57-54 lead, a lead the Billikens would not relinquish.

At the foul line, SLU made just 1 of 7 in the first half, but rallied a bit after halftime to make 15 of 25 in the game.

“It was a struggle at times, but we took what the defense gave us and I’m proud of the way we adjusted,’’ Ford said.

Off the bench, the Billikens received some key minutes from freshman Larry Hughes Jr., who chipped in with four points and a pair of steals.

“He’s a player who’s not afraid of big moments,’’ Okoro said of the CBC High product.

The visiting Dukes had five players score in double figures _ Dae Dae Grant (22), East St. Louis High product Joe Reece (15 with a team-high 8 rebounds), Tevin Brewer (12), Jimmy Clark III (12) and R.J. Gunn (11). Brewer made all four of his 3-pointers; Clark and Grant also made 4 3’s while Gunn knocked down 3 3-pointers.

Duquesne made 8 of 11 3-pointers in the first half and 7 of 18 after halftime.

The Billikens return to action on Tuesday in Virginia, playing a 6 p.m. game at Richmond (13-14, 6-8).