College basketball has new starting date in late November

Coach Travis Ford constructed the St. Louis University basketball schedule to give the Billikens four early games before they headed to the Orlando Invitational where meetings with Gonzaga, Michigan State or Auburn are possible.

When the NCAA announced Wednesday the start of the college season will be delayed two weeks to Nov. 25, the schedules for SLU and every other Division I team were thrown into chaos.

It now appears the Billikens will open in Orlando, possibly against a nationally ranked opponent. But hours after the new opening day was announced, Ford had no idea what will become of the rest of the schedule, which figures to require changes due to the coronavirus.

SLU will be able to play nine nonconference games if they can be arranged, including the three games in Orlando.

“I would like to play nine if we can figure it out,” Ford said. “There are 300 something teams scrambling. We’re all scrambling trying to figure out what the schedule will look like, and we have to get a lot of answers to a lot of questions. We have to find out who still wants to play and go from there.”