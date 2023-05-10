The first obstacle Christy Connoyer faced in recruiting to St. Louis University was convincing softball players to settle in a home without a roof over their heads.

She was hired to coach the Billikens in 2010 at a time when athletes and fans could mingle during home games because dugouts didn’t exist at the on-campus facility.

It was better than the 1990s, when the program was homeless, playing at various parks around the city. Like her predecessors, Connoyer had ground to make up. The Billikens always were competitive in the Atlantic 10 but sought a breakthrough.

It came this season as SLU won its first regular-season conference championship with a roster that is heavy on experience but also loaded with young contributors who provide hope for the future.

One goal for Connoyer has been to reach the A-10 championship game, where the Billikens would have a chance to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. In one sense, she believes that happened last weekend when SLU needed a win at Rhode Island to clinch the regular-season title.

“You can’t replicate experience,” she said. “We have freshmen, sophomore and juniors that have now been there. We’ve been close, knocking on the door. When you have young players who can speak to that experience, you see on their faces there’s no panic. There’s composure and you build on that.”

SLU (29-23) will be the No. 1 seed for the A-10 tourney at Fordham and will play its first game in the double-elimination format at 11 a.m. Thursday against George Mason (32-21).

The Billikens have won 14 of their last 15 games and had a program-record 12-game win streak ended by Rhode Island.

SLU has produced a winning record 10 times since 1978 and will be trying to reach 30 wins for the fourth time in program history. Like the women’s basketball team two months ago, the Billikens are trying to reach the NCAA field for the first time.

Connoyer took over for John Conway, who left after some fairly successful seasons. He sent Connoyer a congratulatory text message after the Billikens clinched the A-10.

“I told him he was as big a part of this as anyone,” she said. “It’s about raising the bar and it keeps getting higher.”

Prior to Conway it was about as low as possible, considering SLU had records of 1-45 in 1995 and 1-39 in 1997.

The Billikens have received significant contributions from players in every class, a sign Connoyer has been able to stack successful class on top of successful class.

Pitcher Chloe Wendling, outfielder Gabbie Kowalik and catcher Kelsie Etling are graduate students, creating a strong up-the-middle core. SLU also has three freshman starters, including Abby Mallo, who is tied for the A-10 lead in home runs with 12.

“I’ve reflected on what has separated this team. Why did this happen now and not last year?” Connoyer said. “I think it’s just the depth one through nine, or one through 17. There are contributions from everyone. You now see a fifth-year senior Gabbie Kowalik walking out of the locker room with freshman Ashley Marietta or Abby Mallo and you’ve got a passing of the torch.”

The building is constant, whether it’s Connoyer teaching elements of base running on a daily basis or hopping on the tractor to help contour the infield in a process she considers an art.

Even players who have been in the program the longest still are working on little things. Such is the case with pitcher Kaili Hanner, who had two wins in her first three seasons. She has rounded into form to go 5-6 and pitch well down the stretch.

“I don’t care if you’re a freshman or fifth-year player,” Connoyer said. “Kai was still working on her timing, a few mechanical pieces and put it all together. We needed her to step forward.”

Statistical achievements abound. Wendling is one of 23 pitchers in the country with 20 or more wins. Freshman Chloe Rhine earned the leadoff spot and has a program-record 44 walks. Mallo set the mark for RBIs with 53. Every player in the daily lineup has at least one home run. The defense is 14th nationally in double plays.

Wendling, Kowalik and Mallo were voted onto the A-10 first team, and Rhine, Jane Kaniecki and Natalie Sullivan made the second team. Connoyer was picked as coach of the year.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of improving resources for the program continues.

"You always want enhancements," Connoyer said. "There's never an end. We talk about wants and needs. We tell players we will cover your needs to compete at the highest level."