Energy was a commodity hard to come by when the St. Louis University men's soccer team opened the season Thursday night in miserable heat, but coach Kevin Kalish wasn’t looking for excuses after a lackluster first half.

Scoring chances were few before halftime of the season opener against Butler, but the momentum swung on a goal by CJ Coppola midway through the second.

SLU, ranked No. 24 in the country, continued to build steam and won 2-1 at Hermann Stadium on Coppola’s second goal of the game in the 88th minute.

“We started off very slow and then had a good talk at halftime where our coach really gave it to us,” Coppola said. “He said we needed to bring the energy, and in the second half, we gave it to them. In the first, we didn’t bring enough for us. In the second we brought it the whole time and showed them how we can play.”

Coppola is the Billikens’ top returning scorer, having tallied six goals as a freshman. The first of his sophomore year came in space when he took a crossing pass from Christian Buendia on the right wing and beat goalkeeper Caleb Norris to the far post.

The winner came on a free kick delivered by Mads Stistrup Petersen, whose pass was first headed by another SLU player before dropping into range for Coppola to put it away.

“I didn’t think we were very good in the first half,” Kalish said. “But Butler is a good team and the response in the second is what we expected.”

Kalish substituted repeatedly in the final 10 minutes as he tried to get the most out of his players to close the game. Water breaks were given each half. Defenders on both teams appeared fatigued in the later stages, and the large chunk of students in the stands withered and thinned as the game progressed.

The field was littered with more collapsing bodies than usual in the final 45 minutes as injury stoppages accumulated. That included Stistrup Petersen when he was taken down by Joost de Schutter, who received a yellow card, about 30 yards from the goal with 2½ minutes left.

The free kick found one head and then landed on Coppola’s noggin for the winner.

“Right place at the right time,” he said. “That has to do with coach. He said to sit right there and I’d get a goal, and look what happened.”

Kalish said his instructions were for Coppola to stay in the crowd because he sometimes has a tendency to “float around.”

“We want to keep him in the middle of the bodies,” Kalish said. “It’s where the goals are scored. “We have to keep reminding him that’s where games will be won and lost.”

Both teams had numerous chances in the final 20 minutes. SLU goalkeeper Jeremi Abonnel came up big with two impressive saves in that time and finished with five for the game.

SLU used five subs, some for long stretches. Transfer Matthew Wrobel came off the bench to record a pair of assists. And freshman Carlos Leatherman was effective in 62 minutes with a high-energy performance that covered much of the field.

“When he works and is running, he’s quite dangerous,” Kalish said. “Sometimes he’s more involved than others. But I could tell he was feeling it and you keep guys in the game when they’re in form.”

