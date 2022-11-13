Ford bemoans inconsistency after SLU rallies to beat Evansville

The tendency for St. Louis University to display moments of impressive execution and intense defense interspersed with letdowns and bad decisions is a pattern Travis Ford knows all too well right now.

It’s part of the early-season process, he knows. It’s also something that the seventh-year SLU coach would like to see dissipate soon after the Billikens needed a strong finish to beat Evansville 83-65 Saturday night.

“I’ve seen it in practice where we coast around, turn it on and off,” he said. “These are learning opportunities for us. I’m just glad we were able to learn and win. Our backs were definitely against the wall.”

The Billikens sandwiched a strong first 10 minutes and stifling defensive finish with a mediocre 20 minutes that allowed Evansville to rally from 14 points down to a five-point lead in the second half.

Those lapses might not work so well when the Billikens face Memphis on Tuesday or Maryland on Saturday and so on with an increasingly difficult schedule.

“We’re still trying to figure each other out,” Ford said. “We’re mixing in some new guys. Look at the scores across America. There’s no rhyme or reason other than everyone is figuring things out. It’s always a little bit of a work in progress. But we’ve got to be a little more consistent with our productivity.”

Consistency – that word came up multiple times during his postgame talk with the media.

SLU built a 28-14 lead in the opening stretch. The Purple Aces outscored the Billikens 41-23 in the middle portion of the game. Then SLU went on a 26-2 run after Evansville grabbed the lead.

Allowing opponents such long stretches of momentum could be a problem in the future. The Purple Aces shot 50% during the middle 20 minutes and SLU was fortunate it had built a big enough lead to withstand the visitors’ strong run.

“In our first game against Murray State, we did what we needed,” guard Gibson Jimerson said. “Tonight was a good game for us because we were down at half and down part of the second half. We needed that. It just woke us up a little. When we’re locked in defensively the whole game, we can be one of the best defensive teams in the country.”

That finally came in the last 12 minutes when SLU made adjustments and held Evansville without a field goal from the 11:43 mark until there was 1:45 left in the game.

Ford bemoaned SLU’s poor ball movement after the lead had grown to 28-14. But although he didn’t care for some of the shot selection, the Billikens finished shooting 51%, including 11 for 22 on 3-pointers.

The game generated an abundance of big individual performances, including three double-doubles: Francis Okoro had 16 points and 12 rebounds; Javon Pickett had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Yuri Collins had 12 points and 13 assists. Jimerson led all scores with 18.

“Give Evansville credit, they played a great game,” Pickett said. “But being able to fight through the whole game and come out with a win was big for us. It’s early in the season but it’s still a big win in building momentum.”

SLU definitely had shortcomings that if corrected will make the Billikens more dangerous.

Evansville had six turnovers, and SLU has forced only 16 in two games. Although the Billikens outrebounded the Purple Aces 44-30, they had fewer offensive rebounds. And SLU’s opponent again attempted more free throws, something that can be attributed in part to an increase in 3-pointers.

“We need to have a balance,” Ford said. “You can’t just rely on (3s) as if it’s the only thing you’re going to do, and a good balance is you have to get to the line.”