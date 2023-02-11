DAYTON, Ohio – The time remaining to flip the script on the basketball season is shrinking quickly for St. Louis University after another loss to a top contender in the Atlantic 10 on Friday night.

A 70-56 loss at sold-out Dayton Arena continued a downward trend that has seen the Billikens drop three of the last four, all to their top competition in the conference standings.

SLU’s offense went missing in the second half as the Billikens scored 10 points in the first 15 minutes. The Flyers beat them in almost every statistical category, including rebounding, free throws, 3-pointers, points in the paint and shooting percentage.

“We got stagnant in the second half because some shots didn’t fall,” coach Travis Ford said. “I thought we did a good job of cutting in the first half and didn’t cut nearly as much in the second. The bottom line is you have to make shots. You can talk about offense all day long, but you have to put the ball in the hole.”

SLU has lost its last nine games at Dayton, which moved into second place ahead of the Billikens (16-9 overall, 8-4 in the A-10).

The A-10 has been a perplexing conference this season with some teams such as Fordham and Duquesne rising unexpectedly and other such as SLU and Dayton not meeting the lofty expectations.

“It’s not about expectations,” Ford said. “We are frustrated and disappointed any time we’re not playing our best. If there’s anything competitive about you, you strive to be great and if something’s not going your way you want it to be better.”

With the league not expected to receive an at-large berth, there is a huge opportunity for some team to get hot down the stretch and carry that momentum into the conference tournament, where an NCAA Tournament qualifier will emerge.

The Billikens seemed headed in that direction when they put together a six-game win streak, but the latest stretch of play has generated more concerns.

“Things ebb and flow through the season and you have to figure out how to help the team play through things like this,” guard Gibson Jimerson said. “We’ll learn from it and bounce back. … We always play our best basketball at the end of the season. There’s not a doubt in my mind we can make a push.”

Amid those ebbs and flows, Ford has pointed out some of the same general problems repeatedly. Asked what can be done to fix things with limited remaining time, he said “Win the next one. Then the next one.”

A rough stretch arrives during every conference season. SLU lost four of six last season at one point and then got hot. The year the A-10 tournament was canceled, they won their last five after a rough patch.

But those teams didn’t carry the weight of being projected as a tournament team with top-25 potential. Under the circumstances, do the team’s struggles bother or weigh on Ford more than other years?

“I take pride in trying to push the right buttons and haven’t got it kick-started with everyone on the same page night in and night out,” Ford said. “To anybody that knows me, it’s an easy question to answer. I’ve been competing at this game a long time, and I’m actually in the mix of it.

“When things aren’t going your way, you don’t sit around and twiddle your thumbs. Everybody in the locker room is hurting. They all want to play better. They just haven’t been as consistent obviously as we’d like to put everybody on the same page being our best on a given night.”

The inconsistency within games was apparent against Dayton. The Billikens were sharp offensively most of the first half. They made four early 3-pointers and were trading baskets with Dayton (17-9, 9-4) until the Flyers gained some separation late in the half.

The Flyers shot 62.5% in the first half to SLU’s 50%. But the second half was disastrous offensively for the Billikens, who were 3-for-22 until making their last three shots of the game.

“I think some of it was that we weren’t scoring and they were, so it made it worse,” said Javonte Perkins, who led SLU with 17 points. “We stopped moving the ball and ourselves as much as we were in the first half. That led to us not making shots, and they went to the other end and made them and built a lead.”

The second half started ominously for SLU. Francis Okoro picked up his third foul after 16 seconds and had to leave. Jake Forrester also picked up his third foul after subbing for Okoro.

Ford then decided to go with freshman Momo Cisse to eat up some minutes and some fouls. It could have left SLU more vulnerable than usual but Cisse put up a fight. However, there was nothing he could do about Dayton’s perimeter shooting.

The Flyers entered the game as a mediocre 3-point shooting team at 33.5%. But they had multiple shooters get hot, and when Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea hit back-to-back 3s early in the second half, Dayton had its first double-digit lead, which continued to grow.

“We missed some early good looks in the second half,” Ford said. “Our defense was good but we couldn’t keep them off the foul line. You’re not going to win at Dayton if they shoot 26 free throws and you shoot 13.”