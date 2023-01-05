Ford troubled by SLU's poor defense in loss at UMass

Already struggling defensively, St. Louis University was without Javon Pickett on Wednesday night due to an illness. The Billikens then lost Fred Thatch Jr. with an injury early in their game at Massachusetts.

But even when SLU has had those two — described by coach Travis Ford as being the team’s top one-on-one defenders — the defense has been porous.

It reached a troubling state against the Minutemen, who made open 3-pointers, drove for layups and cleaned up at the free-throw line in a 90-81 win over the Billikens.

Ford touted the Billikens in the preseason as a potentially elite defense, but he has witnessed a regression in the first two Atlantic 10 games.

"Guys are really struggling defensively, and other teams know it,” Ford said. “We have to figure that out. But I don’t know how much more I can do. It’s all I think about — figuring out how to get a defensive team in, but then you have to figure out how to score.”

SLU (1-1 in the Atlantic 10, 9-6 overall) started the game with an adjusted defensive efficiency in the KenPom analytics that was the second-worst of Ford’s seven seasons. The Billikens allowed 78 points in a win at St. Joseph’s to start A-10 play.

UMass made 10 3-pointers after entering the game averaging 5.6 per game. The Minutemen successfully attacked SLU’s defense for layups. And they got to the line, making 20 of 27 while the Billikens missed 10 at the line.

“You have to play both ends for a team to have a chance to be successful, or you’re an average or below team,” Ford said. “That’s not directed at anyone in particular. We’re just not getting complete games. I know some of your better offensive teams might not be your better defensive teams. We’ve known that for a while. We’re going to figure this out defensively because I’m not used to this. We’ll figure this out somehow, someway.”

Ford said that the Billikens didn’t exactly follow the defensive game plan from the start, which he called the most "irritating" thing. But he also said that they are not athletic enough sometimes to execute it.

“On defense, it’s keeping our guy in front of us. The same thing happened against St. Joseph’s,” senior Jake Forrester said. “But we’re going to have to work on that one.”

The Billikens fell behind by 11 at halftime but were able to make an early run in the second half on the power of 3-pointers. And several came from an unexpected source.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. started things with a corner 3 that cut the UMass lead to 44-36. Sincere Parker then got involved after a season-long funk from beyond the arc that saw him make just two of his first 23 attempts.

He made his first 3-pointer of the night to get SLU within 46-42 and came back with another to make it 46-45. But the Minutemen responded by making two immediate open 3s, and the lead was on its way back to 11, leaving SLU right back where it started the second half.

“I just felt like with a few keys guys being out, it was time for a few others to step up,” Parker said after scoring 15 points. “Unfortunately, we fell kind of short.”

SLU had numerous obstacles to overcome. Besides Pickett being out — Hargrove made his first start — Javonte Perkins picked up two quick fouls and sat most of the first half. Then Thatch was injured. He returned in the second half but had to leave, limping and holding his left knee.

Still, SLU made the surge to get within one point before the margin quickly grew again to double digits.

“We’re maybe not as quick of athletes as every team, but we can’t make mistakes,” Ford said. “We’ve talked about this a lot the last couple of weeks. We understand who we are and what we’re dealing with here. Obviously we’re fighting a lot with Javon out and Fred, but no excuses. Giving up 90 points, you’re not going to win a game.”

Besides the defense, Ford spent the postgame talking about many of the same recurring themes of the past month.

He says SLU is not athletic enough or playing aggressive enough. Not everyone is contributing what they can. And the inconsistencies have not been solved, whether it’s up-and-down shooting, turnovers or rebounding.

Only Maryland scored more points against SLU than the Minutemen, who had 91 against the Billikens last year in Amherst as well.

“We played a step slow all night,” Ford said. “We didn’t have enough contributions from enough guys.”