Guard Gibson Jimerson, who led St. Louis University in scoring the last two years, announced on Twitter that he will return to the Billikens for the 2023-24 season after participating in Senior Night ceremony earlier this month.

Jimerson has scored 1,303 points at SLU and averaged 13.2 points in parts of four seasons. He is 18th on SLU’s all-time scoring list and third in 3-pointers with 233.

The native of Richmond, Va., was an Atlantic 10 second-team selection after averging 14 points and topping 20 points in seven conference games.

Jimerson received a degree in international business in December and participated in senior night, leaving his status uncertain despite two remaining years of eligibility.

He has been at SLU for four years but was classified as a sophomore this season after receiving a medical redshirt for his first year, in which he played 10 games, and getting a bonus year for the 2020-21 COVID season.

Jimerson has played in 99 games at SLU, starting 83. He has made 41% of his career 3-pointers.

In the last two years he has diversified his game to become a three-level scorer. His ability to cut and score at the rim made him harder to defend, and he has added a solid mid-range shot.