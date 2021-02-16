Goodwin just misses triple-double as SLU dominates La Salle

A loss to Dayton coming out of the long COVID-19 layoff was a blow. But losing at La Salle dropped the Billikens into the 50s in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which are a factor in a team reaching the NCAA Tournament.

By winning three consecutive games, SLU had pushed its NET back to the low 30s before facing La Salle a second time. In the rematch, the Billikens did their best to show that was just a slip up.

La Salle had not fared well since beating SLU. The Explorers lost games at Fordham and St. Bonaventure before having a game at George Washington postponed.

SLU seized control of the game from the outset, scoring the first six points. In doing so, the Billikens also claimed dominance on the boars by scoring twice on offensive rebounds in the opening minutes.

After eight minutes, the only points for the Explorers had been scored on three layups by Jhamir Brickus, who had 13 points in the first half. But the perimeter game that aided the Explorers in Philadelphia did not materialize.

La Salle made 8 of 19 3-pointers in the win over SLU. The Explorers missed their first 12 attempts in the first half before Brickus connected with nine seconds left to make the halftime score 39-23.