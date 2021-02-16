Goodwin just misses triple-double as SLU dominates La Salle

The first meeting between St. Louis University and La Salle, the day after a snowstorm in Philadelphia, left the Billikens reeling and then stranded.
The loss was the first major hit to SLU’s NCAA Tournament resume, and to add insult to injury, the team’s return home was delayed a day by a faulty plane engine.
The Billikens have been trying to dig out of that hole since.
For the rematch, a snowstorm in St. Louis delayed La Salle’s arrival by a day. The Explorers then had trouble getting started at Chaifetz Arena, as SLU got even with a 78-57 Atlantic 10 win.
Jordan Goodwin made a run at a triple-double before settling for 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He did pick up his 11th double-double.
The Billikens (4-2 in the A-10, 11-3 overall) posted their fourth consecutive win. They led from start to finish, building a 19-point lead in the first half and pushing the advantage to as much as 25 in the second.
Javonte Perkins found his shooting touch by making eight of 10 shots and scoring 19 points. Fred Thatch Jr., who started in place of injured Yuri Collins, had another strong game against La Salle, contributing 12 points and five rebounds.
SLU had its best shooting game in a while, making 53% and 71% in the second half.
A loss to Dayton coming out of the long COVID-19 layoff was a blow. But losing at La Salle dropped the Billikens into the 50s in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which are a factor in a team reaching the NCAA Tournament.
By winning three consecutive games, SLU had pushed its NET back to the low 30s before facing La Salle a second time. In the rematch, the Billikens did their best to show that was just a slip up.
La Salle had not fared well since beating SLU. The Explorers lost games at Fordham and St. Bonaventure before having a game at George Washington postponed.
SLU seized control of the game from the outset, scoring the first six points. In doing so, the Billikens also claimed dominance on the boars by scoring twice on offensive rebounds in the opening minutes.
After eight minutes, the only points for the Explorers had been scored on three layups by Jhamir Brickus, who had 13 points in the first half. But the perimeter game that aided the Explorers in Philadelphia did not materialize.
La Salle made 8 of 19 3-pointers in the win over SLU. The Explorers missed their first 12 attempts in the first half before Brickus connected with nine seconds left to make the halftime score 39-23.
Goodwin had nine points and eight rebounds at halftime as he played point guard again in Collins’ absence. The offense was clicking most of the first half as the Billikens were 13 for 22 from the field with seven minutes left. However, they made one of their last 13.