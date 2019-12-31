Gordo's area hoop rankings: SLU likely will need to win A-10 tournament for NCAA berth

SLU came out of nonconference play in good shape. It had no bad losses and one of the best shots at the NCAA Tournament among area teams.
But the Billikens still face a heavy lift. The top of the Atlantic 10 looks pretty good this season, led by Dayton.
The bottom half looks pretty bad, which will make it harder for teams to improve their NET rating and their case for an at-large NCAA berth.
So SLU, which carries a NET rating of 60, must win every game possible, then try to win the A-10 Tournament to get the automatic berth.
The Big Ten looks deeper than the SEC, so it should get more at-large berths. But that depth will also create a tougher path for Illinois (NET rating 47), compared with what Missouri (NET rating 68) faces in conference play.
In the Missouri Valley Conference, only Northern Iowa has earned any chance of an at-large berth with its non-conference work.
So "Arch Madness" will feature its usual do-or-die vibe. Preseason favorite Missouri State could still pull it together after its nonconference struggles and make a run.
SIU Carbondale could surprise with guard Karrington Davis and forward Sekou Dembele progessing into bigger roles.
Here is how the region's Division I programs stack up:
1. SLU (10-2)
With Gibson Jimerson shelved for the rest of the season with a broken foot, the Billikens must find perimeter shooting and secondary scoring elsewhere to stay on track. Tay Weaver played 41 minutes in the last two games and hit a trio of three-pointers in each. How important is that? In the 77-67 victory over Bethune Cookman on Sunday, the rest of the Billikens missed 12 of 13 shots from behind the arc.
2. Illinois (9-4)
After Reed Nikko and Co. held him to two rebounds in the Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri, super-sized center Kofi Cockburn needed a strong response. He delivered it with 26 points and nine rebounds against overmatched North Carolina A&T. That 95-64 victory also featured 18 points off the bench from Alan Griifin, another Illini player who became visibly frustrated in the loss to Mizzou.
3. Missouri (8-4)
The goal against hapless Chicago State was to get key players going offensively and then get some minutes for players outside the regular rotation. Mission accomplished! Torrence Watson finally had a breakout shooting game -- going off for 24 points -- and Mark and Dru Smith clicked in the same game. The 91-33 blowout even gave walk-on Evan Yerkes a chance to flex a bit.
4. SIU Carbondale (6-8)
Senior point guard Aaron Cook is working his way back from a broken bone in his hand. So first-year coach Bryan Mullins should have sufficient firepower to do some damage in league in league play. But Cook wasn't quite ready to play at Indiana State Monday night and senior guard Eric McGill was sick, so the Salukis took a 68-56 tumble.
5. Missouri State (6-7)
Cohesion has been hard to come by for the Bears, who relied heavily on the transfer route to build this team. The loss of forward Jared Ridder to season-ending shoulder surgery added to their woes.
6. SEMO (4-9)
Guards Alex Caldwell (15 points, five assists, three steals) and Nygal Russell (12 points, six rebounds, six assists) led the Redhawks past Missouri Baptist 74-59 Sunday as they took a break from D-I competition.
7. SIU Edwardsville (3-10)
The Cougars needed a break from all their losing and Lindenwood-Belleville provided it. SIU Edwardsville pounded its East Side neighbor 96-48 while emptying thes bench. Zeke Moore (18 points) and Cameron Williams (17) had big games and 12 different Cougars scored.