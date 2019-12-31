Gordo's area hoop rankings: SLU likely will need to win A-10 tournament for NCAA berth

SLU came out of nonconference play in good shape. It had no bad losses and one of the best shots at the NCAA Tournament among area teams.

But the Billikens still face a heavy lift. The top of the Atlantic 10 looks pretty good this season, led by Dayton.

The bottom half looks pretty bad, which will make it harder for teams to improve their NET rating and their case for an at-large NCAA berth.

So SLU, which carries a NET rating of 60, must win every game possible, then try to win the A-10 Tournament to get the automatic berth.

The Big Ten looks deeper than the SEC, so it should get more at-large berths. But that depth will also create a tougher path for Illinois (NET rating 47), compared with what Missouri (NET rating 68) faces in conference play.

In the Missouri Valley Conference, only Northern Iowa has earned any chance of an at-large berth with its non-conference work.

So "Arch Madness" will feature its usual do-or-die vibe. Preseason favorite Missouri State could still pull it together after its nonconference struggles and make a run.

SIU Carbondale could surprise with guard Karrington Davis and forward Sekou Dembele progessing into bigger roles.