How to watch, live stream SLU vs. No. 21 Baylor women's basketball in Gulf Coast Showcase

The St. Louis Billikens and Baylor women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, Nov. 25.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET.

Baylor, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 3-1 overall. Most recently, Maryland defeated Baylor 73-68 on Sunday.

St. Louis comes into the matchup 1-5 overall. On Sunday, South Dakota beat the SLU Billikens 71-67.

Gulf Coast Showcase: How to watch Baylor vs. SLU women's basketball on live stream

Game time: 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 25

Location: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Online live stream: FloHoops.com (Subscriber charge)

Rebecca Tillett is the St. Louis Billikens women's basketball head coach. Nicki Collen is the Baylor women's basketball head coach.

