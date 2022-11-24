 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch, live stream SLU vs. No. 21 Baylor women's basketball in Gulf Coast Showcase

SLU women's basketball plays SIUE in home opener

St. Louis University point guard Kennedy Calhoun calls a play during the Billikens' match against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The St. Louis Billikens and Baylor women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, Nov. 25.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET. 

Baylor, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 3-1 overall. Most recently, Maryland defeated Baylor 73-68 on Sunday. 

St. Louis comes into the matchup 1-5 overall. On Sunday, South Dakota beat the SLU Billikens 71-67. 

Gulf Coast Showcase: How to watch Baylor vs. SLU women's basketball on live stream

SLU women's basketball plays SIUE in home opener

St. Louis University guard Kyla McMakin shoots a three-point shot during the Billikens' game against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Game time: 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 25

Location: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida 

Online live stream: FloHoops.com (Subscriber charge)

Online radio broadcast: Baylor radio broadcast | SLU radio broadcast 

Rebecca Tillett is the St. Louis Billikens women's basketball head coach. Nicki Collen is the Baylor women's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

