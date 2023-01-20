 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch SLU Billikens vs. La Salle basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

St. Louis University forward Francis Okoro dunks the ball during the first half of their first Atlantic 10 home game against St. Bonaventure at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The La Salle University and St. Louis Billikens men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Atlantic 10 Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21. 

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET. 

La Salle University enters the matchup 8-10 overall and 2-3 in the A10. Most recently, St. Joseph's beat La Salle 71-59 on Monday. 

The SLU Billikens come into the contest 13-6 overall and 5-1 in the A10. On Wednesday, St. Louis defeated Loyola Chicago 76-59. 

Going into Saturday, SLU leads the all-time series 22-10 vs. La Salle. 

How to watch La Salle vs. SLU Billikens basketball on TV, live stream

St. Louis University guard Gibson Jimerson, 24, dribbles the ball during the first half of their first Atlantic 10 home game against St. Bonaventure at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Game time: 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 21

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: USA Network

On DirecTV, USA Network is channel 242. On Dish, USA Network is channel 105. 

Online live stream: USANetwork.com/live

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast 

SLU Billikens terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Travis Ford: A look at the SLU Billikens men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach Travis Ford, who took over the SLU program ahead of the 2016-17 season. 

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Fran Dunphy is the La Salle University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

