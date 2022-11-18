 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. Maryland Terps basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Memphis Tigers vs St. Louis Billikens

St. Louis Billikens guard Javon Pickett (4) takes the floor during introductions before a men's basketball game between the Memphis Tigers and St. Louis Billikens at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The St. Louis Billikens and Maryland Terps men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET. 

St. Louis enters the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens beat Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday. 

Maryland comes into the contest 3-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland defeated Binghamton 76-52.

How to watch St. Louis vs. Maryland basketball on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Memphis Tigers vs St. Louis Billikens

St. Louis University guard Yuri Collins, left, and guard Gibson Jimerson (24) try to take the loose ball from Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) in the first half during a game at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. 

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut 

TV channel: ESPNEWS

ESPNEWS broadcasters are scheduled to be Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | Maryland radio broadcast 

St. Louis terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Kevin Willard: A look at the Maryland Terps basketball head coach

Here is a look at Kevin Willard, the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach. He was previously the head coach at Seton Hall and Iona. 

1 of 11

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Three things (besides Mom power) that helped the Blues find traction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News