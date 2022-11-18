How to watch SLU Billikens vs. Maryland Terps basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The St. Louis Billikens and Maryland Terps men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

St. Louis enters the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens beat Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday.

Maryland comes into the contest 3-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland defeated Binghamton 76-52.

How to watch St. Louis vs. Maryland basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV channel: ESPNEWS

ESPNEWS broadcasters are scheduled to be Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

St. Louis terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.

