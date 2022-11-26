How to watch SLU Billikens vs. No. 13 Auburn basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The St. Louis Billikens and Auburn men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Auburn, ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-0 overall. Most recently, Auburn beat Northwestern 43-42 in the Cancun Challenge championship game on Wednesday.

St. Louis comes into the matchup 5-1 overall. On Wednesday, the SLU Billikens defeated Paul Quinn 96-53.

How to watch Auburn vs. SLU basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 27

Location: Auburn, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Bruce Pearl is the Auburn men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.