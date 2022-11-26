 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. No. 13 Auburn basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Providence St. Louis

St. Louis University's Gibson Jimerson, right, drives against Providence's Noah Locke, left, during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn.

 Paul Connors, Associated Press

The St. Louis Billikens and Auburn men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 27. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Auburn, ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-0 overall. Most recently, Auburn beat Northwestern 43-42 in the Cancun Challenge championship game on Wednesday. 

St. Louis comes into the matchup 5-1 overall. On Wednesday, the SLU Billikens defeated Paul Quinn 96-53. 

How to watch Auburn vs. SLU basketball on TV, live stream

Providence St. Louis

St. Louis' Jake Forrester against Providence during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn.(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Game time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 27 

People are also reading…

Location: Auburn, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | Auburn radio broadcast 

SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120 

Bruce Pearl: A look at the Auburn Tigers men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at Bruce Pearl, the Auburn men's basketball head coach. Pearl was previously the Tennessee Vols men's basketball head coach.

1 of 19

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Bruce Pearl is the Auburn men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals player comps for Thanksgiving leftovers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News