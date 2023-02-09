UD terrestrial radio broadcast: WHIO-AM 1290; WHIO-FM 95.7
1 of 22
Laurie Skrivan
Saint Louis Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford fist-bumps reporters and commentators before the start of a basketball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Chaifez Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford celebrates his team's win over St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital One Arena in Washington , DC. Photo by Shaban Athuman
St. Louis University's head coach Travis Ford shows frustration after a foul was called against his team during a basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Joseph Cooke, jcooke@post-dispatch.com
Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford coaches during first half action against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Billikens head coach Travis Ford directs his players from the sideline in the second half of a Billikens game against the Fordham Rams at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The St. Louis Billikens beat the Fordham Rams with a score of 63-45. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Billikens head coach Travis Ford yells while his team is huddled during a timeout in the first half of a game against the Iona Gaels at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Billikens had been scheduled to play an away game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to COVID protocols on Thursday. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford reacts to a foul call in the second half of a basketball game between the St. Louis Billikens and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Billikens lost 77-72 in their first regular season home loss. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Saint Louis Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford talks to his players during a time out in the first half of a basketball game between Saint Louis Billikens and Harris-Stowe Hornets on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Saint Louis Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford coaches during the frist half of an exhibition game between the SLU Billikens and the Rockhurst Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Saint Louis University guard Jordan Goodwin (0) points to his family in the stands and gestures for them to join him on the court while Head Coach Travis Ford smiles during the senior night celebration that followed the game against the University of Massachusetts at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on March 1, 2021. The Billiken's won the game, their last regular season match-up, 78-57. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford leaps over players to jump onto the pile, celebrating after Saint Louis defeated St. Bonaventure during an NCAA college basketball game in the final of Atlantic 10 men's tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. Saint Louis won 55-53. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford waves the net after Saint Louis defeated St. Bonaventure during an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Atlantic 10 men's tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. Saint Louis won 55-53. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford cuts the net after the team defeated St. Bonaventure during an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic 10 men's tournament final Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. Saint Louis won 55-53. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Saint Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford celebrates his team's win over St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
St. Louis University men's basketball head coach Travis Ford talks to the media before the first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University men's basketball head coach Travis Ford talks to his team during the first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University men's basketball head coach Travis Ford talks to the media before the first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Travis Ford: A look at the SLU Billikens men's basketball head coach
Here is a look at St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach Travis Ford, who took over the SLU program ahead of the 2016-17 season.
1 of 22
Laurie Skrivan
Saint Louis Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford fist-bumps reporters and commentators before the start of a basketball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Chaifez Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
St. Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford celebrates his team's win over St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital One Arena in Washington , DC. Photo by Shaban Athuman
Joseph Cooke
St. Louis University's head coach Travis Ford shows frustration after a foul was called against his team during a basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Joseph Cooke, jcooke@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford coaches during first half action against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
St. Louis Billikens head coach Travis Ford directs his players from the sideline in the second half of a Billikens game against the Fordham Rams at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The St. Louis Billikens beat the Fordham Rams with a score of 63-45. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
St. Louis Billikens head coach Travis Ford yells while his team is huddled during a timeout in the first half of a game against the Iona Gaels at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Billikens had been scheduled to play an away game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to COVID protocols on Thursday. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
St. Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford reacts to a foul call in the second half of a basketball game between the St. Louis Billikens and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Billikens lost 77-72 in their first regular season home loss. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Saint Louis Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford talks to his players during a time out in the first half of a basketball game between Saint Louis Billikens and Harris-Stowe Hornets on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Saint Louis Billikens Head Coach Travis Ford coaches during the frist half of an exhibition game between the SLU Billikens and the Rockhurst Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Sara Diggins
Saint Louis University guard Jordan Goodwin (0) points to his family in the stands and gestures for them to join him on the court while Head Coach Travis Ford smiles during the senior night celebration that followed the game against the University of Massachusetts at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on March 1, 2021. The Billiken's won the game, their last regular season match-up, 78-57. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com
Travis Ford coaches the Billikens on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the second half of a game against the Virginia Commonwealth Rams at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden
Frank Franklin II
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Julio Cortez
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford leaps over players to jump onto the pile, celebrating after Saint Louis defeated St. Bonaventure during an NCAA college basketball game in the final of Atlantic 10 men's tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. Saint Louis won 55-53. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford waves the net after Saint Louis defeated St. Bonaventure during an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Atlantic 10 men's tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. Saint Louis won 55-53. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford cuts the net after the team defeated St. Bonaventure during an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic 10 men's tournament final Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. Saint Louis won 55-53. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tony Tribble
St. Louis head coach Travis Ford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
SHABAN ATHUMAN, Richmond (Va.) TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford celebrates his team's win over St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford reacts during the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
David Carson
St. Louis University men's basketball head coach Travis Ford talks to the media before the first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis University men's basketball head coach Travis Ford talks to his team during the first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis University men's basketball head coach Travis Ford talks to the media before the first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University men's basketball coach Travis Ford talks to his team during the first practice of the 2022-23 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Anthony Grant is the Dayton Flyers men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
The St. Louis Billikens men's basketball team has six home games left, and they'll be key in the pursuit of an Atlantic 10 Conference title.
1 of 2
St. Louis University Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) drives to the basket with pressure from Rhode Island Rams guard Jalen Carey (5) during first half action of a conference basketball game between St. Louis University Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday, Feb.7, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University Billikens guard Sincere Parker (21) sinks both free throws to clinch the Billikens 76-71 win over the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday, Feb.7, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com