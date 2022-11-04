 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch SLU vs. Dayton women's soccer in A10 Tournament title game on live stream

  • 0

The St. Louis Billikens and Dayton University women's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6. 

The match is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

SLU, ranked No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, enters the matchup 19-1 overall. Most recently, the St. Louis Billikens beat St. Joseph's 2-0 in the A10 Tournament semifinals on Wednesday. 

Dayton comes into the contest 16-3-1 overall. On Wednesday, Dayton defeated Davidson 1-0 in the A10 Tournament semifinals. 

Atlantic 10 Tournament: How to watch St. Louis vs. Dayton women's soccer on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Saint Joseph's vs St. Louis University A10 Women's Soccer Semifinals

St. Louis University's goalkeeper Emily Puricelli boots the ball away on a pass back from one of her defenders during a game between Saint Joseph's and St. Louis University in the A10 Women's Soccer Semifinals at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6

Location: Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Katie Shields is the St. Louis Billikens women's soccer head coach. Eric Golz is the Dayton University women's soccer head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jeremy Pena, son of ex-Cardinal Geronimo, starring in World Series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News