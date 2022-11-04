How to watch SLU vs. Dayton women's soccer in A10 Tournament title game on live stream

The St. Louis Billikens and Dayton University women's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The match is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

SLU, ranked No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, enters the matchup 19-1 overall. Most recently, the St. Louis Billikens beat St. Joseph's 2-0 in the A10 Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

Dayton comes into the contest 16-3-1 overall. On Wednesday, Dayton defeated Davidson 1-0 in the A10 Tournament semifinals.

Atlantic 10 Tournament: How to watch St. Louis vs. Dayton women's soccer on TV, live stream

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6

Location: Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Katie Shields is the St. Louis Billikens women's soccer head coach. Eric Golz is the Dayton University women's soccer head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.