St. Louis terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120
The winner advances to play in an Atlantic 10 Conference basketball tournament semifinal at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11.
St. Louis University guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots the ball while being guarded by Davidson Wildcats forward David Skogman (42) during the second half of a game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. St. Louis University defeated the Davidson Wildcats 78-65. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) tries to get a hand in the face of Saint Louis University guard Javon Pickett (4) on a shot in the second half during a men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, March 3, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Saint Louis University guard Javon Pickett (4) hangs on the rim to avoid landing on Dayton Flyers forward Mustapha Amzil (22) in the second half during a men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, March 3, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) creates space as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond and St. Louis on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
St. Louis University guard Javon Pickett (4) and Davidson Wildcats guard Connor Kochera (23) battle for the ball during the second half of a game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. St. Louis University defeated the Davidson Wildcats 78-65. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots the ball during the second half of a game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. St. Louis University defeated the Davidson Wildcats 78-65. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University Javon Pickett (4) gets fouled under pressure from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville defenders including Damarco Minor (0) in the first half at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University men's basketball forward Javon Pickett runs through drills during the team's first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University guard Javon Pickett, 4, looks to pass the ball during their exhibition game against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University guard Javon Pickett walks up the court during their exhibition game against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Billikens guard Javon Pickett (4) takes the floor during introductions before a men's basketball game between the Memphis Tigers and St. Louis Billikens at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Providence's Jared Bynum, left, blocks the shot attempt by St. Louis' Javon Pickett, right, during the second half of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn. St. Louis won 776-73. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Missouri's Javon Pickett celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Javon Pickett, left, celebrates a three point basket in front of Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Javon Pickett applauds during a timeout in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 74-68. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Javon Pickett, center, drives between Mississippi's Luis Rodriguez, left, and James White, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 74-68. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Javon Pickett, right, and Arkansas' Stanley Umude, left, compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Arkansas won 76-57. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Javon Pickett, left, pulls the ball away form Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler, center, and Santiago Vescovi, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 80-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Javon Pickett, left, drives past Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-69. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Javon Pickett: A look at the SLU basketball guard, Mizzou transfer
Here is a look at Javon Pickett, the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball guard and transfer from Missouri. His hometown is Belleville, Illinois.
Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Kim English is the George Mason men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Senior Javonte Perkins scored 17 points and Yuri Collins had 12 points and 10 assists to help the SLU Billikens basketball team hold off Dayton.
Saint Louis University guard Gibson Jimerson (24) dribbles the ball to space looking for to make a pass as Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis (24) defends him during a men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, March 3, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Saint Louis University guard Yuri Collins (1) drives the ball past Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis (24) in the first half during a men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, March 3, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com