How to watch SLU vs. Indiana Hoosiers men's soccer on live stream in NCAA Tournament

St. Louis defender Alberto Suarez (4) celebrates scoring a penalty kick in the second half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Memphis defender Cameron Weston (12) and Memphis forward Josemaria Ojeda (2) are split by St. Louis midfielder Mads Stistrup Petersen (11) as he dribbles to goal in the first half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis midfielder Brian Johnson (8) clears the ball as he gets booted in the head by Memphis forward Josemaria Ojeda (2) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis forward Seth Anderson (7) makes a sliding tackle to knock the ball away in the first half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Indiana Hoosiers and St. Louis Billikens men's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.
St. Louis enters the contest 12-4-3 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens defeated Memphis 4-2 in double overtime on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament first round.
The No. 13-seeded IU Hoosiers come into the matchup 10-4-6 overall. On Nov. 13, Rutgers beat Indiana 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Indiana received a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA Tournament: How to watch SLU Billikens vs. IU Hoosiers men's soccer on live stream
St. Louis defender Alberto Suarez (4) celebrates scoring a penalty kick in the second half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis midfielder Enzo Okpoye (12) heads a shot on net to score the go ahead goal in overtime during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament against Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
St. Louis midfielder Enzo Okpoye, left, celebrates scoring the go ahead goal in overtime as teammate Alberto Suarez joins him during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament against Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Memphis defender Cameron Weston (12) and Memphis forward Josemaria Ojeda (2) are split by St. Louis midfielder Mads Stistrup Petersen (11) as he dribbles to goal in the first half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis midfielder Brian Johnson (8) clears the ball as he gets booted in the head by Memphis forward Josemaria Ojeda (2) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis forward Seth Anderson (7) makes a sliding tackle to knock the ball away in the first half during the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament between St. Louis University and Memphis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com