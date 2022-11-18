How to watch SLU vs. Indiana Hoosiers men's soccer on live stream in NCAA Tournament

The Indiana Hoosiers and St. Louis Billikens men's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

St. Louis enters the contest 12-4-3 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens defeated Memphis 4-2 in double overtime on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The No. 13-seeded IU Hoosiers come into the matchup 10-4-6 overall. On Nov. 13, Rutgers beat Indiana 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Indiana received a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch SLU Billikens vs. IU Hoosiers men's soccer on live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Sunday, Nov. 20

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

The winner advances to the NCAA Tournament third round on Nov. 26 or 27 against the winner of Marshall and No. 4-seeded Virginia.

Kevin Kalish is the St. Louis Billikens men's soccer head coach. Todd Yeagley is the Indiana Hoosiers men's soccer head coach.

