How to watch SLU vs. Loyola Chicago basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

SLU hosts George Mason at Chaifetz

St. Louis University's Francis Okoro looks to shoot under George Mason's Ginika Ojiako in the second half at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The St. Louis Billikens and Loyola Chicago men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Atlantic 10 Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Loyola University enters the matchup 6-11 overall and 0-5 in the A10. Most recently, St. Joseph's defeated Loyola 86-55 on Saturday. 

The SLU Billikens come into the contest 12-6 overall and 4-1 in the A10. On Saturday, St. Louis beat George Washington 81-74. 

Entering Wednesday, Loyola Chicago leads the all-time series 25-22 vs. SLU. 

How to watch SLU vs. Loyola Chicago basketball on TV, live stream

SLU squeaks past George Mason 63-62

St. Louis University's Francis Okoro (5) is congratulated by teammates Javonte Perkins (3), Gibson Jimerson (24) and Yuri Collins (1) after scoring and drawing foul in the second half against George Mason at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. SLU defeated the Patriots 63-62. 

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 18 

Location: Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois 

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBSSN broadcasters are scheduled to be Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Avery Johnson (analyst). 

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158. 

Online live stream: CBSsports.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | Loyola radio broadcast

Travis Ford: A look at the SLU Billikens men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach Travis Ford, who took over the SLU program ahead of the 2016-17 season. 

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Drew Valentine is the Loyola Chicago men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

