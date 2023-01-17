How to watch SLU vs. Loyola Chicago basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

St. Louis Billikens head coach Travis Ford yells while his team is huddled during a timeout in the first half of a game against the Iona Gaels at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Billikens had been scheduled to play an away game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to COVID protocols on Thursday. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com