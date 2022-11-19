 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch SLU vs. Providence College basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

St Louis Maryland Basketball

Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, center, looks to pass as Maryland guard Jahari Long, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

The St. Louis Billikens and Providence College Friars are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament consolation game on Sunday, Nov. 20. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

St. Louis enters the contest 3-1 overall. Most recently, Maryland defeated the SLU Billikens 95-67 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament first round. 

The PC Friars come into Sunday's matchup 3-1 overall. On Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes beat Providence College 74-64 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament first round. 

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. Providence Friars basketball on TV, live stream

St Louis Maryland Basketball

Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford watches play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | PC Friars radio broadcast 

SLU Billikens terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

A look at SLU Billikens vs. Maryland Terps basketball on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Here is a look at the St. Louis Billikens vs. Maryland Terps men's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. 

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Ed Cooley is the Providence College Friars men's basketball head coach.  

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

