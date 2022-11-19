How to watch SLU vs. Providence College basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

SLU Billikens terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120
Saint Louis guard Sincere Parker, right, reaches for the ball against Maryland forward Donta Scott, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Saint Louis guard Fred Thatch Jr., back, hits the face of Maryland guard Jahmir Young as Young drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn.
Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) reaches for the against Saint Louis guard Sincere Parker (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro, right, is guarded by Maryland forward Julian Reese in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Gibson Jimerson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Maryland forward Donta Scott is guarded by Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, center, looks to pass as Maryland guard Jahari Long, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
A look at SLU Billikens vs. Maryland Terps basketball on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Here is a look at the St. Louis Billikens vs. Maryland Terps men's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Ed Cooley is the Providence College Friars men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, center, looks to pass as Maryland guard Jahari Long, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)