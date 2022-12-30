 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch SLU vs. St. Joe's basketball on live stream plus game time

St. Louis University vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

St. Louis University's Fred Thatch Jr. pressures the shot of DeeJuan Pruitt of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in the first half of a men's college basketball game at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. 

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The St. Louis Billikens and St. Joseph's Hawks men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Atlantic 10 Conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 31. The game is the A-10 opener for both programs. 

The game is scheduled to start at noon CT/ 1 p.m. ET.

SLU enters the matchup 8-5 overall. Most recently, SIUE beat the St. Louis Billikens 69-67 on Dec. 21.

The SJU Hawks come into the contest 6-6 overall. On Dec. 22, St. Joe's defeated Central Connecticut State 83-66.

Entering Saturday, the SLU Billikens lead the all-time series 15-4 vs. St. Joe's. 

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. SJU Hawks basketball on live stream

St. Louis University vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Shamar Wright (4) of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville bats away a rebound by St. Louis University's Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) in the first half of a men's college basketball game at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31 

Location: Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | SJU radio broadcast 

SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Travis Ford: A look at the SLU Billikens men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach Travis Ford, who took over the SLU program ahead of the 2016-17 season. 

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Billy Lange is the St. Joseph's Hawks men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

St. Louis University basketball coach Travis Ford and Yuri Collins on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, talk about his record 20 assists against the Tennessee State Tigers. Video courtesy of St. Louis University.
