How to watch SLU vs. Tennessee State basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

St Louis Auburn Basketball

Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester slam dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

The St. Louis Billikens and Tennessee State University Tigers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

St. Louis enters the contest 5-2 overall. Most recently, Auburn beat the SLU Billikens 65-60 on Sunday. 

The TSU Tigers come into the matchup 4-2 overall. On Nov. 23, High Point defeated Tennessee State 77-72 in the So Cal Challenge. 

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. TSU Tigers basketball on TV, live stream

Saint Louis Auburn Basketball

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri 

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Dan McLaughlin (play-by-play) and Scott Highmark (analyst). 

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. Bally Sports Midwest is not available on Dish. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | TSU Tigers radio broadcast 

SLU Billikens terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

TSU Tigers terrestrial radio broadcast: WPRT-FM 102.1

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Brian "Penny" Collins is the Tennessee State University Tigers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

