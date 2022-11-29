How to watch SLU vs. Tennessee State basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

SLU Billikens terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120
TSU Tigers terrestrial radio broadcast: WPRT-FM 102.1
Saint Louis guard Javonte Perkins (3) drives to the basket around Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) shoots over Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro (5) is fouled by Auburn forward Chris Moore (5) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Jaylin Williams, left, celebrates with center Dylan Cardwell, right, after a score against Saint Louis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, center, battles for the ball with Auburn center Dylan Cardwell, left, and guard K.D. Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Chris Moore (5) is fouled by Saint Louis guard Javonte Perkins (3) whiles hooting during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots as Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro, left, and guard Gibson Jimerson (24) try to block the shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Chance Westry (10) shoots over Saint Louis guard Gibson Jimerson (24) and forward Francis Okoro (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) is fouled by Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett, right as he shoots over forward Francis Okoro (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots as Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) walks through the huddle of Saint Louis players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, right, discusses a call with referees during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr., right, shoots as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks the shot of Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots over Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr., right, shoots around Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell, left, and Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) is fouled by Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A look at SLU Billikens vs. Auburn basketball on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
Here is a look at the St. Louis Billikens vs. Auburn men's basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester slam dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots over Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
