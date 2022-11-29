How to watch SLU vs. Tennessee State basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The St. Louis Billikens and Tennessee State University Tigers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

St. Louis enters the contest 5-2 overall. Most recently, Auburn beat the SLU Billikens 65-60 on Sunday.

The TSU Tigers come into the matchup 4-2 overall. On Nov. 23, High Point defeated Tennessee State 77-72 in the So Cal Challenge.

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. TSU Tigers basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Dan McLaughlin (play-by-play) and Scott Highmark (analyst).

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. Bally Sports Midwest is not available on Dish.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

SLU Billikens terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

TSU Tigers terrestrial radio broadcast: WPRT-FM 102.1

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Brian "Penny" Collins is the Tennessee State University Tigers men's basketball head coach.

