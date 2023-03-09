The St. Louis Billikens and VCU men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11 in Brooklyn, New York.

The game is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

No. 1 seed VCU enters the matchup 25-7 overall. Most recently, VCU beat Davidson 71-53 on Thursday in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed St. Louis comes into the contest 21-11 overall. On Thursday, SLU beat George Mason 82-54 in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

Earlier this season, VCU beat St. Louis 73-65 on Feb. 3 in St. Louis. On Feb. 28, VCU beat SLU 79-67 in Richmond, Virginia.

A-10 tournament: How to watch VCU vs. SLU basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Online live stream: CBSsports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

St. Louis terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

VCU terrestrial radio broadcast: WRNL-AM 910

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Mike Rhoades is the VCU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.