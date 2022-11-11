 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch St. Louis vs. Evansville men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Murray St Saint Louis Basketball

Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson heads to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Murray State Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson

The St. Louis Billikens and Evansville Aces men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

St. Louis enters the matchup 1-0 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens defeated Murray State 91-68 on Monday. 

Evansville comes into the contest 1-0 overall. On Monday, Evansville beat Miami (Ohio) 78-74. 

How to watch SLU Billikens vs. Evansville Aces men's basketball on TV, live stream

Murray St Saint Louis Basketball

Saint Louis' Jake Forrester scores during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Murray State Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Louis.

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12 

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports Midwest broadcasters are scheduled to be Dan McLaughlin (play-by-play) and Scott Highmark (analyst). 

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. Bally Sports Midwest is not available on Dish. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) and BallySports.com/midwest/

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | UE Aces radio broadcast 

SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120 

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. David Ragland is the Evansville Aces men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

