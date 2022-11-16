 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch St. Louis vs. Memphis Tigers men's soccer on live stream in NCAA Tournament

  • 0
St. Louis University plays Loyola-Chicago for A-10 Championship

St. Louis University defender Alberto Suarez celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during their A-10 championship match against Loyola-Chicago at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The St. Louis Billikens and Memphis Tigers men's soccer teams are scheduled to meet for the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round on Thursday, Nov. 17. 

The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. 

St. Louis enters the contest 11-4-3 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens defeated Loyola Chicago in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 13. The teams were scoreless through two overtimes, and SLU advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks.

The Memphis Tigers come into the matchup 9-5-4 overall. On Nov. 10, FIU beat Memphis 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. 

People are also reading…

NCAA Tournament: How to watch SLU vs. Memphis men's soccer on live stream

St. Louis University plays Loyola-Chicago for A-10 Championship

St. Louis University midfielder Kevin Komodi celebrates after converting a penalty kick in the tiebreaking round of the Atlantic 10 Conference men's soccer tournament title game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Hermann Stadium. His goal helped the Billikens beat Loyola-Chicago.

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 17 

Location: St. Louis, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

The winner advances to face the No. 13-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana, at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

St. Louis University plays Loyola-Chicago for A-10 Championship

St. Louis University midfielder Brian Johnson, 8, and Loyola-Chicago midfielder Andrew Schweinert, 16, jump to head the ball during their A-10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Kevin Kalish is the St. Louis Billikens men's soccer head coach. Richard Mulrooney is the Memphis Tigers men's soccer head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out CityPark soccer stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News