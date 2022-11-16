How to watch St. Louis vs. Memphis Tigers men's soccer on live stream in NCAA Tournament

The St. Louis Billikens and Memphis Tigers men's soccer teams are scheduled to meet for the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

St. Louis enters the contest 11-4-3 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens defeated Loyola Chicago in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 13. The teams were scoreless through two overtimes, and SLU advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks.

The Memphis Tigers come into the matchup 9-5-4 overall. On Nov. 10, FIU beat Memphis 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch SLU vs. Memphis men's soccer on live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 17

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

The winner advances to face the No. 13-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana, at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Kevin Kalish is the St. Louis Billikens men's soccer head coach. Richard Mulrooney is the Memphis Tigers men's soccer head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.