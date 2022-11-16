How to watch St. Louis vs. Memphis Tigers men's soccer on live stream in NCAA Tournament

The St. Louis Billikens and Memphis Tigers men's soccer teams are scheduled to meet for the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
St. Louis enters the contest 11-4-3 overall. Most recently, the SLU Billikens defeated Loyola Chicago in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 13. The teams were scoreless through two overtimes, and SLU advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks.
The Memphis Tigers come into the matchup 9-5-4 overall. On Nov. 10, FIU beat Memphis 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
St. Louis University defender Alberto Suarez celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during their A-10 championship match against Loyola-Chicago at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University midfielder Kevin Komodi celebrates after converting a penalty kick in the tiebreaking round of the Atlantic 10 Conference men's soccer tournament title game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Hermann Stadium. His goal helped the Billikens beat Loyola-Chicago.
St. Louis University midfielder Brian Johnson, 8, and Loyola-Chicago midfielder Andrew Schweinert, 16, jump to head the ball during their A-10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com