'Hungry' St. Louisan Jordan Goodwin impresses for Wizards in well-rounded effort

Wizards Grizzlies Basketball

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin (7) shoots the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

 Brandon Dill

Coach Unseld, Monte Morris and Jordan Goodwin spoke to the media after the Wizards’ matchup with the Grizzlies on November 6 in Memphis.

Metro East native and St. Louis University product Jordan Goodwin continued to impress Sunday night in a stat sheet-stuffing effort vs. Memphis as Washington fell just short on the road, 103-97.

Goodwin made 4 of his 7 shot attempts for 9 points to go along with 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.

According to the Wizards, Goodwin is their first player with six or fewer career games played to record at least 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game since John Wall did so in 2010.

Teammate Monte Morris said in a video posted by the team that Goodwin is "just a hungry, hungry guy. He's trying to show people he can play at this level, and he's doing that in practice and also in games. I'm happy for him.

"He did some great things out there, rebounding, finding guys and also defending Ja (Morant)," Morris said. "I think he made Ja a little frustrated at times just being into him and playing well."

Goodwin appeared in two games last season but did not score. He is on a two-way contract with Washington this season, a type of deal that allows him to play for the Wizards or be sent down to the G League, the NBA's developmental league.

Goodwin was plus-12, by far the best total of any Wizards player in Sunday's game.

The Wizards were without leading scorer Bradley Beal, a St. Louisan who was in the league’s health and safety protocols, eliminating 21.6 points and 5.7 assists from the Washington lineup.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

