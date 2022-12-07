Iona impedes SLU's path to a road victory with 13 blocked shots

Among the many things that went wrong for St. Louis University on Tuesday night, it might have been easy for coach Travis Ford to single out Iona’s ability to score almost at will with drives to the basket.

Or SLU’s 17 turnovers. Or the Billikens’ 31% shooting. Or Iona’s 17 fast-break points.

All of it contributed to a bad night for SLU in an 84-62 loss in New Rochelle, New York, where Iona has won its past 19 games.

But the real stressor for Ford was the 13 shots blocked by the Gaels and the decision-making by SLU shooters as the onslaught built. It was the second time in the past four games that SLU’s prospects were damaged by blocks after Auburn had 11 against the Billikens.

“When you block as many shots as they did, it makes it hard,” Ford said. “It puts a lot of pressure on you. It’s deflating. It puts pressure on the defense. They’re scoring quick. I thought we learned from the Auburn game. We talked so much about why they blocked so many shots.”

The Billikens were credited with 24 missed layups, and they scored 30 points in the lane, a low number for them.

Few players were immune as eight had at least one shot blocked. They came under the basket, from mid-range and on a 3-pointer.

It was the vast number on drives that especially put the Billikens (7-3) in a bad position, creating even more problems for them.

“We talked about how to handle it better, and it kept going as if (we thought) they didn’t have shot blockers,” Ford said. “We just had so many opportunities around the basket to keep the game close. But the bottom line is blocked shots were the difference.

“This is big boy basketball. It’s hard to get the ball where we were getting it. We have to get something out of it. Even when teams aren’t blocking shots, we’re not the best team around the rim. Now another team turns around and does the same thing.”

Yuri Collins didn’t get his first assist until more than 11 minutes into the game. He had three assists and four turnovers in the first 20 minutes as Iona threw different defenders at him throughout. He finished with 14 points, four assists and five turnovers.

There were plenty of other offensive deviations from SLU’s best performances, including Saturday’s win. Javon Pickett had a rare unproductive game. The Billikens made only 5 of 19 3-pointers. The 17 turnovers were a season high.

But it was an overall lethargy and lack of response when Iona took control that bothered Ford.

“They played at a different speed, a different pace than us,” he said. “They got every 50-50 ball, and we had a tough time guarding them for some reason. We didn’t respond once they took the lead. We didn’t respond at all.

“We kept talking about it during timeouts as a staff. They had a blank look on their faces a lot of time. They were a step slow and there was no talking going on. That won’t work. (Iona) was as good speed-wise as any team, and we’ve played some pretty fast teams. They had different gears than we had.”

SLU is going to have to learn to win on the road to challenge for the Atlantic 10 championship after dropping its second true road game in as many tries this season. The Billikens are 17-24 in road games the past five seasons under Ford.

There are still three nonconference games to be played at home against Boise State, Drake and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. But the Billikens open the A-10 with games at St. Joseph’s and Massachusetts.

“You have to be burning on all cylinders,” Ford said. “It’s not about making shots. It’s about defending, rebounding, talking and personality. You have to be intent you’re going to be a difference maker. … We never had any response. I wish I knew why. But you know it’s true in any sport that the challenge on the road is always there.”