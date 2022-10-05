Late recruiting email helped SLU land anchor in goal

Emily Puricelli was prepared to commit as a high school sophomore to the university where she would play soccer.

Before that could happen, though, she received an email from St. Louis University asking her to make a visit before deciding. Puricelli had known SLU coach Katie Shields since their paths first crossed during her middle school days.

“I was further along in the recruiting process,” Puricelli said. “Katie said to just come and check out the team, and if I didn’t like it, that was fine. But she wanted me to give them a chance.”

That’s how SLU won her services over Illinois and found a goalkeeper who would start with her first game as a freshman. Puricelli could well be on her way to a third consecutive first-team selection as the Atlantic 10’s best at her position.

Although she sometimes experiences little to no pressure in games, Puricelli has led the 12th-ranked Billikens to a 12-1 record with eight shutouts and some spectacular moments.

Shields went out on a limb recently when she proclaimed the junior as the best goalkeeper in the country on Twitter after Puricelli’s stellar performance in a win at Xavier.

“I know there are a lot of really good goalkeepers and it’s hard to say she’s the best, but I do believe she’s in the top five or 10,” Shields said. “Unfortunately for her, she doesn’t get as much recognition because we’re more dominant on offense. I feel a need sometimes to promote her because I see her every day. In training, she makes saves where your jaw drops, and she gets up like it’s any old thing.”

Puricelli has 38 career wins in less than three full seasons — her first was the COVID-shortened spring season of 2021 — and is on pace to break the SLU career record of 48.

She started the season with a shutout against then No. 8-ranked Arkansas, making difficult saves and every right decision as the Razorbacks crashed the goal with physical play. She kept the Billikens close against Notre Dame until an unstoppable free kick decided the game.

Then at Xavier, she was the difference in a key 3-2 win, making one save that made the Twitter rounds and spurred Shields’ enthusiastic response.

“I obviously want to live up to what she thinks of me,” Puricelli said. “I just try to prove it every day during practice. If I can get better even by a percent every day, that’s what I want to do. Accolades and nice things that are said feel good, but I have to keep working.”

There are times that the SLU offense controls a game to such an extent that Puricelli doesn’t have to do much. That was the case in the last win over George Mason. The Billikens outshot the opponent 42-1, and Puricelli only had to stop one slow-rolling shot.

But the numbers don’t always tell the story. Puricelli statistically had her worst of three seasons in the fall of 2021 when the Billikens suffered a glut of injuries and lost more than usual. Still, Shields thought she was worthy of All-America consideration.

Puricelli has been a goalkeeper most of her soccer life, dating back to when she had a single digit in her age, she said. Her dad would pepper her with balls at their house, and she would try to keep them from passing through the doorway she protected.

She said that playing basketball and volleyball before high school likely helped her become so good at judging and playing balls in the air.

“Emily’s super strength is she’s great on crosses and corner kicks and coming out for stuff,” Shields said. “It’s hard to teach if someone doesn’t already have that ability to judge a ball in the air.”

She uses her 5-foot-9 height, athleticism and fearlessness of leaping into a scrum to her advantage. Against George Mason, she said she enjoyed watching the offense do its thing at the opposite end. When things are more intense, she’ll sing to herself to find calm.

One of her goals this season was to not allow a “preventable” goal, something Puricelli isn’t sure has been achieved. Shields said her goalkeeper has not allowed any obviously bad goals.

“I like to be able to keep my team in games,” she said. “I like how they depend on me in certain situations. I guess I like to make plays under pressure.”