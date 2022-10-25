Metro East native, SLU product Jordan Goodwin scores his first NBA bucket

Former St. Louis University and Belleville Althoff star Jordan Goodwin, playing for the Wizards, broke through for his first NBA basket Tuesday night.

Goodwin, seeing his first action this season, rebounded a miss from teammate Taj Gibson and scored a putback basket with 1:44 left in the Wizards' 120-99 win over Detroit.

To watch Goodwin's basket, click here.

He becomes the first Metro East product to tally an NBA basket since Darius Miles did so in his final game in the league on April 13, 2009.

Goodwin appeared in two games last season but did not score. He is on a two-way contract with Washington this season, a type of deal that allows him to play for the Wizards or be sent down to the G League, the NBA's developmental league.

St. Louisan Bradley Beal scored 13 points in Tuesday's game.