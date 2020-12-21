Mizzou won, but SLU stole the show in an epic 1979 matchup

On Dec. 21, 1979, the nationally-ranked Mizzou Tigers came to town to play St. Louis U. in a game that many thought would be a blowout. Instead fans were treated to an overtime thriller. Here is our original coveage.
It is said there are two sides to every story, and that was never more evident than Friday night in the University of Missouri's 77-75 overtime basketball victory over St. Louis University at the Checkerdome.
"If we had continued with our best kids in the game, we could have won by 12-14 points," St. Louis U. Coach Ron 1 Ekker said.
"lf we'd shot free throws," Mizzou coach Norm Stewart said a few doors down the hall, "we'd have won in regulation time."
But foul problems cost the Billikens long stretches of service from their most effective performers, high-flying Kelvin Henderson and multi-talented point guard David Burns and Mizzou couldn't make its free throws for beans.
As a result, what many believed would he a blowout for the 16th-ranked Tigers became instead an unexpected treat for the crowd of 15,408.
Missouri, which took the nation's longest winning streak into the game, emerged unbeaten (10-0), but the Billikens (3-3) came away with a moral victory.
Although they were the Bills' leading scorers, and contributed significantly in other departments, Henderson played only 24 minutes and Burns 30 whereas Mizzou's top point-getters, 6-foot-l11 freshman Steve Stipanovich (who led all. players in points with 21 and rebounds with 9) and Larry Drew, both went the full 45 minutes.
On the other side of the ledger, Missouri, which came into the game No. 1 nationally in field goal accuracy (.603), barely shot over .500 from the floor and made fewer than half its free throws.
"We came in knowing St. Louis U. would be sky-high and that we were mentally and physically fatigued," Stewart said. "We've played 10 games in 22 days, and at the moment we're in the midst of exams.
"We hoped for a good shooting night, but we were flat. One of our goals for this season is to shoot 75 percent on free throws, but in this game we were 13-for- 27. I guess that means we've got to make our next 25 in a row."
With Henderson scoring points, rejecting shots with gusto and dutifully dusting the boards, the Billikens opened a 25-18 lead, but Kelvin drew his third foul 7:54 before halftime and sat down. TSt. Louis U. promptly went into its four-corner offense.
"We had planned to use it anyway if ,','we got a lead in the last eight minutes of the first half," Ekker said, "but our use of it was predicated on our being .without Kelvin.
"Stipanovich is good, but not as good as everybody says yet," Henderson observed. "He has a lot of pressure on him now, but in a couple of years he's going to be a fine player."
Stipo is already a fine player in Ekker's book. "He was a factor in hurting us," the Bills' taskmaster said. "We didn't have a special defense for him, but we had to respect him. And when we laid back on him, their guards penetrated more than we wanted Drew especially."
Nearly everyone in the house was dazzled by Burns' sleight-of-hand except Stewart. "In the Big Eight, we look at a lot of good guards (Kansas' Darnell Valentine and Colorado's Toney Ellis," Stewart said. "They can all bring it and dish."
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.