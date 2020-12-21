Mizzou won, but SLU stole the show in an epic 1979 matchup

On the other side of the ledger, Missouri, which came into the game No. 1 nationally in field goal accuracy (.603), barely shot over .500 from the floor and made fewer than half its free throws.

"We came in knowing St. Louis U. would be sky-high and that we were mentally and physically fatigued," Stewart said. "We've played 10 games in 22 days, and at the moment we're in the midst of exams.

"We hoped for a good shooting night, but we were flat. One of our goals for this season is to shoot 75 percent on free throws, but in this game we were 13-for- 27. I guess that means we've got to make our next 25 in a row."

With Henderson scoring points, rejecting shots with gusto and dutifully dusting the boards, the Billikens opened a 25-18 lead, but Kelvin drew his third foul 7:54 before halftime and sat down. TSt. Louis U. promptly went into its four-corner offense.

"We had planned to use it anyway if ,','we got a lead in the last eight minutes of the first half," Ekker said, "but our use of it was predicated on our being .without Kelvin.

"Stipanovich is good, but not as good as everybody says yet," Henderson observed. "He has a lot of pressure on him now, but in a couple of years he's going to be a fine player."