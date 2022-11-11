 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCAA Tournament: How to watch St. Louis vs. Memphis women's soccer on live stream

St. Louis University Billikens Jess Preusser, left, and Emily Groark celebrate their 4-0 A-10 Women's Soccer Championship win on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, defeating the Dayton Flyers at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The St. Louis Billikens and Memphis Tigers women's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. 

Memphis enters the contest 9-5-5 overall. Most recently, Memphis beat SMU 1-0 in overtime during the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday. 

No. 2-seeded St. Louis comes into the match 20-1 overall. On Sunday, the SLU Billikens defeated Dayton 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game. 

St. Louis University Billiken goalie Emily Puricelli kicks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, the second half of the A-10 Women's Soccer Championship game against the Dayton Flyers at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

The winner advances to face the winner of Mississippi State vs. New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament second round on Friday, Nov. 18. 

Katie Shields is the St. Louis Billikens women's soccer head coach. Brooks Monaghan is the Memphis Tigers women's soccer head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

News