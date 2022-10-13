No. 10 SLU women win 12th straight, become country's top-scoring team

The 10th-ranked St. Louis University women’s soccer team emerged from its 12th consecutive win Thursday night as the country’s highest-scoring Division I team as six players scored in a 6-0 win over Rhode Island at Hermann Stadium.

The Billikens’ offensive barrage left them three goals short of the program’s single-season record of 52 goals with three games remaining in the regular season.

SLU improved to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in the Atlantic 10 with a key game coming Sunday at Dayton (12-2-1, 6-1).

The win over the Rams was the latest in a stretch of dominant offensive performances by SLU, which suffered its only loss against nationally ranked Notre Dame.

The Billikens are averaging 3.27 goals per game, moving them to No. 1 in the country after Thursday night's games.

SLU had goals scored by Abbie Miller, Emily Groark, Anna Walsh, Hannah Sawyer, Lindsey Heckel and Karsen Kohl. The Billikens big scoring night came without a goal from their top two scorers.

They have seven players with four goals or more on the season and 14 with at least one goal. SLU outshot Rhode Island 22-10, including 9-4 on goal. In the last eight games, the Billikens have a 190-34 advantage in shots and 79-16 on goal.

The win was the fourth consecutive shutout for SLU as goalkeeper Emily Puricelli played a majority of the game.