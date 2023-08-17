The women’s soccer teams from St. Louis University and BYU returned the players responsible for virtually every goal the teams scored last season, and that production was prolific.

The Cougars, who led the country in shots, were quick to display their offense Thursday night by scoring in the second minute and three times in the first half on the way to a 3-2 win over SLU in a battle of nationally ranked teams in Provo, Utah.

Emily Gaebe gave SLU a chance with a late goal, but the Billikens didn’t create the kind of consistent opportunities that made them the highest-scoring team in the country in 2022.

Gaebe was a threat off the bench throughout her 70 minutes, taking seven shots on goal and chipping a shot into the net to make it a one-goal game in the 86th minute.

BYU, which is ranked No. 13 by the United Soccer Coaches, outshot SLU 26-17 overall and 14-9 on goal. The Billikens generated four corner kicks to the Cougars’ two.

Despite allowing three first-half goals, SLU goalkeeper Emily Puricelli helped keep the Billikens in contention with five saves on her way to 11 for the game while also taking a physical beating.

Time was stopped early in the game after Puricelli went down, and she came up limping later in the half after a collision but continued to play through a noticeable hobble.

Besides featuring two of the country’s top teams, the game included some of the best individual talent. SLU players Puricelli, Caroline Kelly, Abbie Miller and Lyndsey Heckel were named Thursday to the watch list for the Hermann Trophy. Three BYU players are also on the list of 56 players.

BYU created chances from the outset and finished the first half outshooting SLU 17-8 with eight shots on goal. It was to the Cougars’ advantage that many of those shots were second opportunities.

The first goal in the second minute came when Bella Folina found the back of the net from point-blank range after the rebound of a shot off the crossbar fell at her feet. BYU made it 2-0 in the 10th minute when Olivia Katoa scored on a rebound.

Kelly made the game interesting when she capitalized on an errant pass by BYU. After taking control about 30 yards from the goal, Kelly chipped a shot that goalkeeper Savanna Mason misplayed as the ball went off her hands and rolled into the goal.

Emily Bailey’s goal in the 43rd minute for BYU created the kind of second-half hole that the Billikens have not faced much in recent years.

SLU coach Katie Shields used seven players off the bench in the first half as the Billikens adapted to a game at 4,500 feet elevation.

They will return to action Sunday with a game at Utah State in Logan, Utah.