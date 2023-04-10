Phil Forte will leave his role as an assistant coach at St. Louis University for an unspecified job elsewhere, he said today.

Forte has been at SLU for two seasons after being hired to take the spot of Ford Stuen, who passed away in May 2021.

He played for SLU coach Travis Ford at Oklahoma State and served as a graduate assistant with the Billikens after his playing career ended. Forte and Stuen were close friends, and he said the move “for many reasons was a super tough decision.”

He also spent two years as an assistant at Sam Houston State before returning to SLU.

“I learned there was a big difference in coaching and playing,” he said during the season. “It’s definitely a different role from being a GA, and the two years at Sam Houston helped me develop and learn a lot. Getting thrown into the fire helped me learn a little of everything from the ground up.”