Preview: SLU at VCU
Preview: SLU at VCU

St. Louis University Billikens 80, VCU Rams 62

Billiken guard Jordan Goodwin passes through traffic on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the first half of a game against the VCU Rams at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

SLU at VCU

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Series, last meeting: VCU leads 10-4; SLU 80, VCU 62, Feb. 20, 2020

Records: SLU 11-4, 4-3 in A-10; VCU 16-5, 9-4

TV, radio: CBS Sports Network, KMOX (1120 AM)

About SLU: Yuri Collins (ankle) has practiced since the game at Dayton and is expected to be ready to play. … Entering today, SLU was No. 48 in the NET rankings. … The Billikens have shot 38% in their four road games, including a season-worst 27% at Dayton. … Javonte Perkins had seven points at Dayton, ending a streak of 21 consecutive games in double figures. … SLU is 0-6 all time at VCU.

About VCU: Coach Mike Rhoades was reported saying that guard Bones Hyland will not play in the game due to a foot injury. … The Rams are playing their fourth consecutive home game. They opened A-10 with four of five on the road. … Levi Stockard III (Vashon High) is averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds after transferring from Kansas State. … VCU is the highest A-10 team in the NET rankings at No. 35.

— Stu Durando

Stu Durando

@studurando on Twitter

sdurando@post-dispatch.com

