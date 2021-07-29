Roster churn at SLU nothing new in college basketball

Ask Travis Ford at any time of year about open scholarships on the St. Louis University roster, and his response is usually the same: “We’re always recruiting.”

In the age of mass transfers in college basketball as well as COVID, coaches need to be prepared for the unexpected. Like many coaches, Ford and his staff have been performing a minor re-vamping of the roster at St. Louis University, especially in the last few weeks.

At the same time, they are building for the future.

Jimmy Bell Jr. transferred, a transfer guard entered the fold and the pursuit of two more players — likely to be big men — is ongoing as the start of the academic year approaches.

In the spring, SLU signed guards Jordan Nesbitt after a brief stay at Memphis and Rashad Williams after three seasons split between Cleveland State and Oakland. Guard DeAndre Jones, who was at Central Arkansas, recently joined the Billikens. And now that Bell is gone, Ford said he hopes to land two big men. Meanwhile, two players from the class of 2022 committed to SLU in July.

There are a lot of familiar faces but with the offseason additions and departures of Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French, the feel at workouts has changed.