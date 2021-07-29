Roster churn at SLU nothing new in college basketball

Ask Travis Ford at any time of year about open scholarships on the St. Louis University roster, and his response is usually the same: “We’re always recruiting.”
In the age of mass transfers in college basketball as well as COVID, coaches need to be prepared for the unexpected. Like many coaches, Ford and his staff have been performing a minor re-vamping of the roster at St. Louis University, especially in the last few weeks.
At the same time, they are building for the future.
Jimmy Bell Jr. transferred, a transfer guard entered the fold and the pursuit of two more players — likely to be big men — is ongoing as the start of the academic year approaches.
In the spring, SLU signed guards Jordan Nesbitt after a brief stay at Memphis and Rashad Williams after three seasons split between Cleveland State and Oakland. Guard DeAndre Jones, who was at Central Arkansas, recently joined the Billikens. And now that Bell is gone, Ford said he hopes to land two big men. Meanwhile, two players from the class of 2022 committed to SLU in July.
There are a lot of familiar faces but with the offseason additions and departures of Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French, the feel at workouts has changed.
“We talked about it with our team from the beginning of the summer,” Ford said. “Those two guys had such a strong influence not just on how we played but their presence on the team. You could tell the atmosphere was a little different. Who’s going to pick up the talking, motivating and competitive nature?”
That likely will fall on some of the veterans. The newcomers, meanwhile, are getting accustomed to a new system this summer. Nesbitt, Williams and Jones could dramatically change the look of the backcourt rotation.
Williams is a proven scorer who has averaged 13.6 points in three seasons. Jones is a point guard, who will back up Yuri Collins, but also has a scorer’s knack. He has averaged 10.1 points in four seasons, including a 33-point game against Sam Houston State, where current SLU assistant Phil Forte was on the staff last season. He also faced SLU twice during his time at Central Arkansas, scoring 22 and 10 points.
“We actually know a lot about him,” Ford said. “We prepared for him. Phil was in their league for two years. He’s had some really big games. We needed some depth in that area. He can play off the ball as well, but he has played point his whole career so we know he can do it.”
Jones moves into a roll that would have been filled by Demarius Jacobs had he not transferred. Williams gives SLU yet another shooting and scoring threat, and Nesbitt could be asked to do many things.
Williams, however, is in the predicament of having to await a ruling on a waiver request to play immediately. Transfers were granted immediate eligibility except for those who had previously done so. Williams made the move from Cleveland State to Oakland after his freshman year.
Ford doesn’t see a problem but must wait for the process to play out.
“You see there’s a lot of people every day getting waivers,” he said. “We’ve been impressed with (Williams). Everyone knows he’s a 3-point shooter, but we’ve been impressed with his toughness. He fits how we like to play.”
The departure of Bell left SLU with two true inside players. Francis Okoro, who transferred a year ago from Oregon, is an intriguing talent and expected to eat up a lot of minutes as French’s replacement. Marten Linssen proved to be a valuable commodity off the bench in his first year with the Billikens and started when they defeated LSU.
Ford would like to add more size. He expects to sign at least one, if not two players. One could be a transfer and the other is likely to come without college experience.
“We’re going to fill one of those shortly,” he said. “We like what we have there. With Jimmy gone, we need depth for practice. Francis and Marten are proven guys and we’re looking for depth.”
Also in July, SLU received commitments from Kellen Thames, a 6-6 guard from Pattonville High and guard Nick Kramer from St. Louis University High. Ford cannot comment on recruits who have not signed.
The activity is part of what has become the norm for the offseason. And when everything gets settled, SLU could have eight returning players and six newcomers.