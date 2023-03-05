The St. Louis Billikens women's basketball team won the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game Sunday vs. UMass. The win earned SLU a berth to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
St. Louis defeated UMass 91-85 in overtime on Sunday.
"It means so much," SLU women's basketball head coach Rebecca Tillett said on ESPNU after the win. "I took the leap of faith to come to St. Louis, right. Move my family half way across the country and so did the rest of our staff. ... It means so much to make history anytime with women. The biggest part is those women now believe they can do anything. They can do anything in their life, and they will."
SLU guard Julia Martinez got a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. SLU's Kyla McMakin led the team with 27 points.
Your 2023 #A10WBB CHAMPIONS, @SaintLouisWBB!!#CHASEtheCrown pic.twitter.com/u60Hx83DuW— Atlantic 10 WBB (@A10WBB) March 5, 2023
The NCAA Tournament draw will be announced Sunday, March 12.
What a game. What a tournament. WHAT A TEAM!!!!! BILLIKENS ARE GOING DANCING!! pic.twitter.com/YA0MDXm3Lb— Andrea Beaty (@Coach_Beaty) March 5, 2023
Earlier this season, SLU beat UMass 77-75 on Feb. 22 in St. Louis during their only regular season game.
Tory Verdi is the UMass women's basketball head coach.
