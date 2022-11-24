SLU accomplishes what it needs in lopsided win over Paul Quinn

Gauging the success of a game like St. Louis University played against Paul Quinn College can be an impossible task for a coach.

So Travis Ford didn’t have any deep analysis Wednesday night after the Billikens disposed of their NAIA opponent 96-53 at Chaifetz Arena.

It was a break in the midst of numerous challenging games and a tuneup for No. 13 Auburn on Sunday in what could be SLU’s biggest test of the season, nonconference or conference.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Ford said. “We wanted to work on rebounding, and that’s still a work in progress. We got everybody to play, and that’s one of the things we wanted. I also wanted to see how we trust each other and run the offense with a game you kind of felt good about.”

The offense got rolling as the Billikens shot 58% and made 11 3-pointers.

The rebounding was strong with SLU building a 49-27 advantage as five players chipped in six or more.

The defense was tight, holding Paul Quinn to 30% shooting and blocking five shots.

But what does any of it mean?

“We just came into the game and said to worry about us,” guard Sincere Parker said. “Executing plays, being in the right spots on defense, working on help defense and being better as a team.”

Defense and rebounding — the program’s foundations — were not particularly sharp in the previous three games. SLU’s 3-point shooting hadn’t met expectations. And some individual players had yet to play at their highest level.

Improvement was not immediately evident in all areas as Paul Quinn was disruptive defensively and used its athleticism to remain within seven points after 16 minutes. But the Billikens were in control the rest of the way.

The two points of emphasis for the Billikens were rebounding and 50-50 balls.

“It’s not the (rebounding) margin that matter because you look at that and think we were unbelievable,” Ford said. “We have to go and secure balls. We did an OK job, but there’s still work to do in securing rebounds and securing 50-50 balls. It’s hard to judge. It was more about keeping our focus.”

Terrence Hargrove Jr. agreed that the holding onto the ball has been a team problem. There have been repeated instances of players being in position to gain possession only to lose the ball.

“Rebounding and 50-50 balls are our biggest problem,” he said. “We work on it every day — grabbing the ball, diving on the floor for loose balls. We don’t conceal the ball. We grab it but don’t lock it down.”

The Billikens rediscovered their shooting touch after two poor shooting games in Connecticut.

SLU made 6 of 11 3-pointers in the first half to maintain the early lead despite a flurry of turnovers. Gibson Jimerson, Hargrove and Javonte Perkins made two each to contribute to a 50-30 halftime lead.

Although a small sample size so far, the Billikens have shot 40.2% beyond the arc at home and 22% away from Chaifetz.

Yuri Collins had 15 assists for his second-best single-game total and third double-digit game of the season.

His best sequence came in the second half when he found Jimerson with a halfcourt bounce pass for a fast-break layup. And moments later, he hit Pickett in transition. The moment actually left Collins with a rare smile on the court.