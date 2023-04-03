Guard C.J. Noland, who was a top-100 recruit out of high school, will transfer to St. Louis University from Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Noland will bring size in the backcourt -- he was listed by Oklahoma at 6-feet-2, 220 pounds -- and experience of 59 games with the Sooners.

He saw a reduced role this season, averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds for coach Porter Moser's team after displaying his potential as a freshman being named to the Big 12 all-freshman team.

He will join a backcourt that includes Gibson Jimerson, who announced his return last week, Sincere Parker, Larry Hughes Jr. and Kellen Thames.