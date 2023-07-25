The St. Louis University men’s and women’s soccer teams will face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a doubleheader at CityPark on Sept. 2, St. Louis City SC announced.

The men’s Bronze Boot game between the programs started in 1969 and the meeting in 1980 set the all-time single-game attendance mark for a college game at 22,512. CityPark capacity is listed at 22,423.

After a 23-year hiatus, the series resumed in 2018. The teams have played in three of the 15 largest crowds in college soccer history.

The Billikens lead the series 27-9-3 with a 23-5-3 advantage since the start of the Bronze Boot. The SLU women have a 6-1-1 lead over SIUE.

The SLU men are coming off their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and recently announced that the 2023 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer.

The SLU women have appeared in the NCAA Tournament for five straight seasons.