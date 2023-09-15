The terror that gripped Steven Zarzycki presented itself in the form of a question when he received his diagnosis.

What Zarzycki heard from doctors was Burkitt lymphoma, late stage 3/early stage 4, rare and aggressive.

He struggled to say what he was thinking.

“My family doesn’t have a history of cancer, so I related cancer with death,” Zarzycki said. “My uncle did have cancer when he was younger and passed away. My first thought was ‘How much longer do I have?’ I thought that’s what the path was.”

The St. Louis University volleyball assistant coach was playing volleyball at Division III Kean University in New Jersey in 2019 when an exam to determine the source of back pain revealed a mass.

The process of fighting and beating the cancer led him into coaching after a hardcore sequence of chemotherapy treatment left him hospitalized, 45 pounds lighter and still pondering that question.

The chemo non-cancer patients know about was only part of the six-month ordeal. He had regular spinal taps, daily injections in his stomach, blood transfusions, biopsies, the removal of his gall bladder and a PICC line in his arm through which a backpack loaded with drugs was pumped into his body.

Amid the fear, two things helped push Zarzycki.

A book of motivational quotes his mother bought provided the most basic of inspirations: “Day by day.” And a temporary distraction helping his high school coach in practice and games created the impetus to pursue a different career.

“I realized I wanted to enjoy everything to the fullest,” he said. “Getting cancer is what led to coaching. I still play some, but I don’t think I ever would have tried to coach. I did it at first to get out of the house.”

Zarzycki endured a season of back pain and played through it during the first few months of 2019. He knew going to the doctor might mean the end of his college season, so he delayed a checkup until June.

After undergoing tests near his home in New York, he returned to campus for what he expected to be a free-wheeling summer with friends. His parents called with the results, and what he thought was possibly a minor injury or possibly a small cyst, was a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that can be rapidly fatal if not quickly treated.

He needed aggressive treatment, which was six sessions of five-day, 24-hour chemo. He called his high school coach, looking for a distraction for the times when he wasn’t confined to bed.

“During chemo week was when I felt my best,” he said. “I would go three days to practice and go to games to help. The following week I couldn’t do anything. Then the third week I’d go back. It was the one thing I got to look forward to on those days. Even just getting in the car, driving and listening to music for five minutes was something to look forward to.”

Zarzycki began losing hair and had his mother shave his head. When his white blood cell count would drop too low, his father would give him injections in his stomach. The week after chemo he would have a spinal injection to aid the therapy. Eventually, the blood counts were so low and his temperature so high that he had to spend time in the hospital.

Zarzycki waited a month after the final chemo week to be re-tested. The results showed the cancer was gone. He has remained in remission. Zarzycki credits that book of quotes for helping him endure.

“I looked forward to one thing each day, even if it was going to McDonald’s for a milkshake,” he said. “It’s one thing I get to enjoy that day. I truly bought into that and it made things a lot better.”

Zarzycki enjoyed helping coach so much that he responded to a job posting for a volunteer assistant at Syracuse. He got the position the next day. It was there he met SLU first-year coach Andrea Beaty, who was an assistant.

At the end of that season, the top two coaches left Syracuse, and Zarzycki jumped from volunteer to assistant to interim head coach, when Beaty left for Denver. He coached two spring matches and Syracuse won both in straight sets.

He ended up at East Carolina before Beaty’s arrival at SLU opened another door and a chance to share the message of his story during a Billikens team “culture session” in the preseason. He emphasized the “day by day” message as a route to achieving the ultimate goal.

“He talked about working hard to get through what he did and where he is now,” SLU player Kayla Richardson said. “After that, our team really looked at him differently. We wanted to support him to show we’re walking with him every step. You can tell the team has a different mindset. We can be like him and work day by day to get to the end goal.”

The players revealed in the locker room before a recent match that they were wearing green ribbons, the color representing lymphoma awareness. September is lymphoma awareness month and Friday is World Lymphoma Day.

Zarzycki will have his four-year checkup when he returns home to Rochester, N.Y., a few days before Christmas. He requested CT scans for his own reassurance that all was well the first two years after recovery.

He has been told if the cancer doesn’t return within five years, the chances increase greatly that it will not. The only remaining issue Zarzycki endures is neuropathy in his feet, which he said have lost most of their feeling.

It’s an outcome he’s thrilled to accept after the one he originally feared.

“I wanted to ask the question to know if they say how much longer I had,” he said. “To this day, I thank God I didn’t ask.”