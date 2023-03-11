BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A season fraught with inconsistency and unfulfilled potential came to a crashing end Saturday for St. Louis University men's basketball.

VCU took charge from the outset and blew the game open early in the second half to post a 90-78 win over the Billikens in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament at Barclays Center.

The Rams were an offensive and defensive whirlwind as they beat the Billikens for the third time this season.

SLU fell to 21-12 and will wait to find out if it receives a spot in the National Invitation Tournament, but the Billikens’ NET ranking of No. 95 to start the day was not promising in that regard.

SLU lost Francis Okoro early in the game with an injured right leg, but the problems ran much deeper than one missing starter.

VCU (26-7) out-shot, out-rebounded and out-defended SLU, showing how it won the A-10 regular season by three games.

Javon Pickett led the Billikens with 18 points and Javonte Perkins added 13 while Yuri Collins contributed 10 assists and reached 1,000 career points.

After falling behind by 15 points, SLU used the last 10 minutes of the first half to get itself back in the game, and the Billikens trailed by five at halftime. The Rams undid all of that work in the first three minutes of the second half, opening with a 14-2 run.

It only continued to get worse as VCU’s torrid shooting continued, and SLU went quiet until Sincere Parker provided a burst of offense — maybe as a preview for next season — to provide some pushback against the Rams.

After SLU grabbed a 5-0 lead, VCU’s defense did what it is known for by disrupting everything the Billikens tried to do. SLU’s turnovers mounted quickly with seven in the first six minutes.

They helped to fuel VCU’s scoring. The Rams needed only 5:06 to score 21 points, which turned an 8-7 SLU lead into a 28-13 cushion for the Rams.

While that was happening, Okoro went down under the VCU basket and hobbled to the SLU bench, grasping his right ankle. The Billikens were left to play without the starting big man the rest of the way.

SLU had to hope that it would gather itself offensively and that VCU would not continue an incredible shooting pace that saw the Rams make 13 of their first 16 shots. That happened, and SLU responded by hitting 10 of its last 14 shots of the first half.

The Billikens also started creating a bit of their own chaos on defense, and a 10-0 run got them within four with 4:38 left in the half. After VCU extended the lead back to 11, the Billikens were able to make it a 44-39 game at the break.