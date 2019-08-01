St. Louis University will face 2019 national semifinalist Auburn in a nonconference basketball game in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 14 as part of a three-game arrangement between the programs.
Auburn was 30-10 last season and lost by one point to Virginia in the Final Four. The Tigers finished No. 14 in the final Associated Press poll, conducted before the NCAA Tournament, and No. 5 in the coaches’ poll.
Coach Bruce Pearl lost several key pieces of last season’s team but will return five seniors.
The arrangement between the programs includes this year's game, which is part of the Mike Slive Invitational to raise money for prostate cancer research, and a home-and-home series that will start at SLU in 2021 and move to Auburn in 2022. The teams will skip 2020.